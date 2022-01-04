Two new games come by surprise to Xbox Game Pass

Xbox Game Pass has managed to become on its own merits the best video game subscription service that we can find currently available. Something that is not surprising if we consider that those in Redmond keep improving the service continuously, adding both new functions and new games.

And games is what we have come to talk about; And it is that if a few hours ago we informed you that we could already enjoy The Pedestrian through Xbox Game Pass, rTwo other games have recently been added to Microsoft’s subscription service without prior notice, something that by the way, is becoming more and more common as we saw recently with Generation Zero or Townscaper.

Gorogoa and Olija land by surprise on Xbox Game Pass

Despite not having been previously announced as The Pedestrian, Goroga and Olija landed on Xbox Game Pass today by surprise. Without a doubt, good news for all users of the Redmond subscription service and lovers of indie titles.

Gorogoa – Download

Gorogoa is an engaging evolution of the puzzle genre told through a beautiful hand-drawn story designed and illustrated by Jason Roberts. The note that characterizes the dynamics of Gorogoa is originality. It features splendidly illustrated panels that players must organize and combine, using their imaginations to solve puzzles.

Olija – Download