Twelve movies from Netflix, Disney +, HBO and Prime Video to watch with children and not get bored

If you have already seen these five Disney + gems or these seven movies to watch (or discover) again at Christmas, we propose new titles to enjoy as a family before going back to school. Classics like Matilda or The endless story, films that premiere the second part in 2022, a Spanish animated story nominated for an Oscar, Disney villains … Prepare a snack, which begins the family session.

A series of catastrophic misfortunes (Netflix)

Inspired by Daniel Handler’s saga of novels, this movie (2004) played by Jim Carrey tells the story of three orphans taken in by the wicked Count Olaf who has no other intention than to keep his inheritance. If you like it, you can also get hooked on the series of the same title which already has three seasons and with Neil Patrick Harris as the protagonist.

Cruella (Disney +)

If you are from the villain team, you cannot miss Cruella (2021), one of the most anticipated releases of 2021 with Emma Stone. It tells the story of the antagonist of 101 Dalmatians.

The Minions (Netflix and Prime Video)

This film (2015) tells the story of the Minions, whom we met in Gru, my favorite villain and its aftermath. Stuart, Kevin and Bob are recruited by Scarlet Overkill, a supervillain with tyrannical plans. If you are followers of these funny characters, pay attention, this 2022 opens The Minions, the origin of Gru.