Tristan Thompson apologizes to Khloé Kardashian

The famous basketball player Tristan thompson admitted to having been unfaithful, again, to Khloé kadashian, in addition to confirming that it is dad for the third time.

The recent scandal It is with a woman named Maralee nichols, who last year sued the player of the NBA for child support, claiming she had a son by Thompson in early December. After a test of DNA, this monday Tristan confirmed that it is dad and apologized to Khloé.

“Today, the test results of paternity reveal that I had a son with Maralee nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that the paternity, I look forward to raising our son in a friendly manner, “the 30-year-old wrote on his Instagram stories @ realtristan13.

He continued: “I sincerely apologize to everyone I have hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal, both in private and in public.”

Then he dedicated a long message to the celebrity and mother of his daughter True, three years old. He recognized that this affair With Nichols, 31, he hurt Kardashian, 37, with whom he was still dating when the child was conceived, according to Page Six.

“Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the pain and humiliation I have caused you, ”he lamented. “You don’t deserve the way I’ve treated you.”

“I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Once again, I am very sorry,” he concluded.

Thompson and the model Maralee nichols they embarked on a legal battle that finally agreed with the mother.

The Sacramento Kings team player is also dad Prince, 5, a product of his relationship with his ex, model Jordan Craig.

https://diariolibre.blob.core.windows.net.optimalcdn.com/images/2022/01/04/texto-tristan-mensaje-hijo-a869b9c6.jpg

https://diariolibre.blob.core.windows.net.optimalcdn.com/images/2022/01/04/texto-tristan-mensaje-a-khloe-disculpa-58b15eb8.jpg

“To the woman who thought that this year would be a year of peace and genuine love, I am sorry that these days, weeks and months have been so difficult for you. I know it doesn’t feel like that many times, but you are magic, you are what happens when a dream decides to declare war on a nightmare. A beautiful moment in life when you decide to move on through hellfire. I hope you are reading this now, as I would like to be close to you. I hope you know that inside you lives more than you need, despite the fact that some people decide to ignore you. I hope next year is kinder to you. I hope you keep fighting for what you deserve. I know it has not been easy but I want to think that you are stronger than ever. Take care ”, reads the strong message that Kim Kardashian’s sister published weeks ago as a hint to her ex.

It is recalled that the CEO of the Good American line broke up with Tristan for the first time after he cheated on her with a woman in a nightclub and then with Kylie Jenner’s best friend, model Jordyn Woods.

They had reconciled at the end of last year, but confirmed their breakup in mid-2021.

