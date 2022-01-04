Tristan Thompson acknowledges his paternity as a result of an infidelity to Khloé Kardashian

“Today, the results of the paternity tests reveal that I had a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I have hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal, both in public and in private. “

With these words, shared on Instagram, Tristan thompson (30) has finally recognized that he is the father of the son of the son of Maralee Nichols, born in December, with whom had several encounters while in a relationship with Khloé Kardashian, mother of her three-year-old daughter True. The current Sacramento Kings player also has another son, Prince, 5, whose mother Jordan Craig.

Over the past few months, both Thompson, who split from Khloé in June 2021 in light of the rumor mill, and Nichols they have maintained a judicial pulse for the hypothetical paternity of the NBA star, now confirmed.

Thompson previously denied ever having sex with Nichols in California, where the paternity suit was filed, claiming that the “only” possible date of the child’s conception is March 13, 2021, when he was in Texas for his birthday. And he downgrades their relationship to sexual encounters.

“We didn’t have any dates in the traditional sense at any time; There were no dining out at restaurants, going to the movies, traveling, or any other indication of a normalized relationship. There were only Snapchats of ‘where’ and ‘at what time’ we would connect and which hotels would be usedThompson said in his defense.

“Tristan told me that he was not having a relationship with anyone else; it was not casual sex and we had no arrangements. Tristan and I communicated daily and spoke on the phone. We saw each other several times a month“Nichols contradicted him.

In any case, Tristan Thomposon will now have to take care of the little one and endure the public embarrassment and assume the damages caused. “Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the pain and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I’ve treated you over the years. Certainly, my actions have not aligned with the way I see you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Once again, I’m very sorry, “ditch Thompson on his Instagram profile.