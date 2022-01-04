Toyota is about to dethrone General Motors in the United States

Toyota invests $ 35.2 billion in electric cars 0:57

(CNN) – Toyota is poised to become America’s car sales leader for the first time, snatching a title that General Motors (GM) has held for nearly a century.

It’s one more sign that American automakers have lost their dominance in their home market.

In 2005, Toyota ranked fourth in sales in the United States, while GM, Ford and what was then known as DaimlerChrysler were ahead, with a combined 57% of sales in the country. But in 2021, GM, Ford and Stellantis – the European automaker that owns Chrysler – only had 38% of the US market between them in the first nine months of the year. Even adding Tesla, American automakers barely exceed 40% of sales.

Both Toyota and GM are due to report on their year-end sales this Tuesday. GM’s sales have been lower than Toyota’s for the first nine months, and its fourth-quarter results are expected to be lower than Toyota’s as well. Both companies are expected to register sharp drops in sales in the last quarter.

Toyota bets on hydrogen vehicles 1:10

Toyota overtakes General Motors in 2021

GM lagged slightly behind Toyota in second-quarter sales, and it lagged far behind in the third. According to Cox Automotive forecasts, Toyota will see sales decline 31% in the fourth quarter, but GM’s sales are expected to drop 46%, allowing Toyota to increase its lead.

According to experts, it is uncertain that Toyota will be able to maintain the sales leadership in the United States in the coming years.

“I would not expect Toyota to necessarily maintain this advantage,” said Jessica Caldwell, executive director of Industry Insights at Edmunds. “It’s not that GM is doing something magical all these years. They just have more channels to sell and more brands.”

GM suggested that it hopes to be back at the helm soon.

“The Semiconductor Shortage [chips]It, among other things, created an unprecedented set of circumstances in 2021, “the company said.” Still, GM expanded its leadership in trucks and full-size SUVs. And 2022 begins with a gradually improving supply chain, which should lead to growth as we launch several new vehicles, including electric and redesigned pickups. “

Chip shortage

Chip shortages led both automakers to slow or temporarily stop production at many factories. This reduced dealer inventory and drove car prices to record highs.

General Motors announces temporary closure of 2 plants 0:57

A persistent shortage of chips in 2022 could force both automakers, and most of the rest of the industry, to build fewer vehicles than necessary to meet demand.

“Chips remain the focus for this year,” said Michelle Krebs, a senior analyst at Cox Automotive.

Cox Automotive expects a 24% drop in US new car sales across the industry in the fourth quarter compared to the prior year.

Krebs said that part of the sales advantage GM held in previous years was due to sales to fleets of companies, such as car rental companies, in which the price was generally lower than that paid by consumers. But with a limited supply of cars, fleet sales have all but disappeared this year, he said.

The competition

Competition between car manufacturers is something that gets attention in the industry but doesn’t get much attention from car buyers, Krebs said.

“I can’t say how many buyers don’t even know that Chevy is part of GM or that Lexus is part of Toyota,” he said.

General Motors recalls Bolt for review 1:08

Toyota snatched global car sales leadership from GM in 2007, and for a few years the two were head-to-head in global sales leadership, with Toyota passing GM for the last time in 2012. Now the race for global sales is between. Toyota and Volkswagen.

But GM, which wrested the sales leader title from Ford in 1927, has been able to maintain its US sales lead during other difficult periods. Among them, that of 2019, when members of the United Auto Workers union shut down GM with a nearly six-week strike, and that of 2009, when GM was forced to declare bankruptcy, temporarily or permanently closing many American plants, discontinuing its weakest brands and eliminating more than 1,000 dealers.

GM’s prospects look brighter than its current troubles, Caldwell said. It’s betting big on an all-electric future, and Toyota is catching up on its own electric vehicle plans.

“If electric and autonomous vehicles are the future, GM is preparing very well,” he said.

Toyota, which makes 70% of the cars and trucks it sells in the United States at five US plants, issued a statement saying it was “grateful to our loyal customers for putting their trust and confidence in Toyota and Lexus vehicles.” And said that the ranking Sales has never been a focus or priority.

“The company’s focus has always been – and will continue to be – to be the best brand in terms of safety and quality in the minds of customers,” Toyota said.