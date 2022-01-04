Toyota Hilux GR Sport: Features, prices and test

The Toyota Hilux debuts a sporty finish

Surely many of Toyota’s customers would like to participate in the demanding Dakar Rally sometime in their lives, especially those who own their 4x4s or pick-ups, but for some reason they have not been able to do so. Now, the Japanese brand brings them a little closer to the tough competition in the desert by launching a new sporty finish, with an exclusive design and a specific tuning, inspired by the Dakar of its popular truck. Your name? Toyota Hilux GR Sport.

Exclusive details

According to the brand itself, this model “has been designed to attract the attention of those customers whose active lifestyle goes one step further, the ideal model for adventures and sports activities.” The aesthetic details of the exterior begin with a black front grill It features a special mesh with the letter G as a motif and is accompanied by a prominent central horizontal bar with the Toyota name in classic letters, replacing the brand’s emblem, while the front fog lamps are now larger.

The black color also makes an appearance on the exterior mirror housings, side steps, wheel arch moldings and tailgate handle, as well as on 17-inch alloy wheels that are mounted on wheels. off-road tires. The set highlights the deep red color of the new shock absorbers and is overlaid with different GR Sport logos around the bodywork.

Regarding the interior, this new finish stands out for showing off some sports front seats in a combination of black leather and synthetic suede with red perforations and contrast stitching, as well as carbon fiber-style inserts in the upholstery, a red accent line across the dashboard and blue lighting on the door panels. Likewise, the steering wheel has paddles to handle the gear change, the pedals are made of aluminum and the GR Sport logo makes an appearance on the floor mats, the backs of the seats, the start button and the animated graphic of the multimedia system. .

Specific tuning

The person in charge of moving this vehicle is a 2.8-liter four-cylinder turbodiesel block, a mechanic that develops 204 horsepower and a maximum torque of 500 Nm, digested by a six-speed automatic gearbox. All power is sent to all four wheels with the help of a limited-slip differential and active traction control. The Hilux GR Sport maintains the outstanding payload capacity of the Japanese pick-up, so it can carry a net load of one tonne and tow a braked trailer of up to 3.5 tonnes.

At the chassis level, the main change that Toyota has introduced focuses on the suspension, with stiffer front coil springs and new red painted monotube shock absorbers. According to the brand itself, these modifications provide “significant improvements in terms of handling feel, including steering effort and steering angle response, straight-line performance, a smooth ride and a pleasant grip feel in the car. rear axle ”. The new configuration also contributes significantly “to ride comfort, with a rapid response to high frequency vibrations and greater damping capacity, to control the movement of the body.”

“The Toyota Hilux has a legendary reputation for toughness and reliability. And not just the racing model, but also the production versions, including the GR SPORT. Inspired by our iconic Dakar racing cars, this new model reaches new heights of driving experience, both on and off the road. It truly embodies the spirit of our racing cars, and brings a piece of the Dakar to customers around the world, “he says. Nasser Al-Attiyah, Toyota Gazoo Racing driver, multi-time Cross Country Rally World Cup champion and three-time Dakar winner.

Arrives in summer

The Toyota Hilux GR Sport will hit dealerships across Europe during this next summer and their prices will be announced later. When it lands it will be joined by the Toyota Yaris GR Sport, Corolla GR Sport, Corolla Touring Sport GR Sport and C-HR GR Sport.

