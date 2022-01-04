TOMATEROS, CHARROS, COTTONERS AND SULTANS CHOOSE REINFORCEMENTS FOR THE SEMIFINALS

Guadalajara Jalisco; January 3, 2022 (Media League ARCO) .-The four teams that will face each other in the Semifinal Series of the Playoffs presented by Caliente.mx in the Liga ARCO Mexicana del Pacífico, took their reinforcements in the Complementary Draft.

According to the general status of won and lost, the teams could choose the sphere that contained the number with the order to choose, being as follows:

Tomateros de Culiacán

The cherries had the fortune to choose first, opting for the infielder of the Yaquis de Obregón Victor Mendoza, who in 5 games of these Playoffs is hitting .200 AVG with 4 RBIs.

The second option for the two-time champions is the reliever who also reinforced the Mayos de Navojoa, Daniel Duarte.

2 Charros from Jalisco

Los Charros seek to reach their third Final Series in the LaMP in eight years of history, in the second round they chose the starter of the Naranjeros de Hermosillo Ryan Verdugo.

Verdugo has a victory in two outings in these Playoffs presented by Caliente.mx, in a total of 11.0 innings thrown he has allowed 4 earned runs for an ERA of 3.27.

The second option for Jalisco is Cuban Elian Leyva.

3 Algodoneros de Guasave

Guasave’s team was reinforced with pitching, choosing the left-hander as the first option David holmberg de los Mayos de Navojoa, who despite having no decisions in these Playoffs, threw 6 innings of only 3 hits in the key against Tomateros de Culiacán.

The left-hander of the Yaquis de Obregón, Javier Arturo López it was taken as a second reinforcement for the Algodoneros.

4 Sultans of Monterrey

Finally the Sultans of Monterrey chose the gardener of the Naranjeros de Hermosillo Nick torres, the LaMP postseason leader in RBIs this postseason with 9, is hitting .333 AVG and has 1 home run.

Sultanes chose as a second option, the closer of the Aguilas de Mexicali, Jake sanchez.

The clubs will have until 12:00 Central Time on Tuesday, January 4, to confirm the player they will activate on the roster of their two options.

We present the selections of the DRAFT of reinforcements for Semifinals 🔥 Which team was better reinforced 🤔? #ThePlayoffsAreHere 💥#LigaARCO ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/GHnxhIsm1t – Mexican Pacific ARCO League (@Liga_Arco) January 3, 2022

The Semifinals start this January 4, Charros de Jalisco will receive Sultanes de Monterrey, while Algodoneros de Guasave will do the same against Tomateros de Culiacán. All actions can be followed live and exclusively on Sky, VeTV and extrabase.tv.