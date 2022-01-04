Tom Holland would like to appear with Zendaya in ‘Euphoria’

Actor Tom Holland wants to share roles with actress Zendaya beyond the Marvel films. Apparently, “Spider-Man: No Way Home”, the third installment of the arachnid superhero where both return to give life to Peter Parker and MJ, respectively, was not enough for the British interpreter.

And it is that, according to commented during an interview with IMDB During the promotion of the film by Sony and Marvel Studios, now I would like to be part of “Euphoria,” the HBO series that Zendaya stars in alongside Hunter Schafer and which earned her an Emmy for Best Actress in 2020.

“I’ve been requesting it for a long time, but it hasn’t happened yet and I’m very disappointed. I must have gone to visit. ‘Euphoria‘Thirty times this season, “said Tom Holland, who has not participated in a series since he stepped on the set of” Wolf Hall “.

Interestingly, upon hearing her current partner’s request, Zendaya stated, “Let me talk to some people. Let’s get HBO on the phone!” For now, “Euphoria“prepares the premiere of its new season for January 10.

Tom Holland and Zendaya: the unusual request made by the producer of “Spider-Man 3”

The protagonists of “Spider-Man: No Way Home”, Tom Holland and Zendaya, are one of the favorite couples in the film industry and they are not the first to transfer their romance from the screen to real life.

They both have good chemistry, but the film’s producer, Amy Pascal, revealed that after the actors were cast as Peter Parker and MJ, she asked them not to date.

“I took Tom and Zendaya aside, separately, when we first cast them and gave them a warning. Don’t get involved, just don’t get involved. Try not to get involved, “he said to The New York Times.

Also, Amy Pascal added that the actors of “Spider-Man: No Way Home“ They weren’t the only ones warned about having an off-screen relationship. “I gave the same advice to Andrew [Garfield] and emma [Stone]. It can complicate things, you know? They all ignored me, ”he said.

