Tom Hanks: Streaming Wars ‘Akin’ to VHS in the 80s

Tom Hanks Streaming Movies Include Greyhound Y Finch. Apple TV + picked up Greyhound at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) when theaters closed. That doesn’t bother Hanks, because he remembers the last time an emerging home video technology threatened Hollywood. If they survived HSV in the 1980s, they may survive broadcast.

Hanks was a guest at the Smart podcast on November 1 before Finch premiered on Apple TV +. He explained why streaming wars are like the battle for VHS in the 80s.

Tom Hanks’ streaming movies still have to be good

Streaming has given audiences more options than ever to watch movies and TV shows. Now, viewers must decide which streaming services to subscribe to if they can’t afford all of them. For a filmmaker, the responsibility remains the same, to get it right. Hanks does not claim that all of his films were successful.

“Look, movies are always binary,” Hanks said in Smart. “Either they are double 0 or 01. Either they work or they don’t work and if they don’t work, there isn’t a lot of marketing or interviews you can do, on podcasts, to change the spirit of the age. The pressure remains absolute. Pressure is the speed of light to make a great story.

For Hanks, the broadcast is irrelevant to the audience. They will go where the good stuff is.

“I think the audience, if I can pontificate a little bit here, they don’t care where they see it,” Hanks continued. “The business does. The marketing, the producers and the studios, the great entertainment industrial complex, they would like things to be exactly as they were, but we have a business that is changing forever. “

Tom Hanks: Streaming is 80s VHS again

The streaming wars are old news for Hanks. All the worry about the box office declining and people choosing streaming movies is very familiar to him. Hanks was on television in the 1980s when VHS hit the market.

“You know, back in 1980, the concept of home video was just getting started,” Hanks said. «The first year that Peter [Scolari] and i was in Soul friends, a VHS tape machine, the player at home cost about $ 4,000. The only people who had them were incredibly rich, rich. In a neighborhood, maybe a guy named Doug would open Doug’s Video Rental Shoppe and on one side of the rental space there would be VHS tapes and on the other side there would be a smaller Beta collection, Sony Betamax. Finally Beta left and it was all just VHS. I think the next year VHS machines were only $ 1800 and everyone rented them.

Hollywood was concerned in the 1980s that video distributors would license their films, fearing they would compromise theatrical screenings. It turned out that home video became a profitable ancillary market after the movies were shown in theaters. Streaming makes things a bit more complicated, but there’s room for both.

“It was great, of course, to be able to record shows after going through this arcane on-off-time-recording process,” Hanks said. «The most important thing was that if you had children and you had a VHS of Dumbo, they would get up in the morning by themselves and put Dumbo And you didn’t have to get up This was huge. Here we are in 2021 and the industry is going through something similar to that change because guess what? As Gary Goetzman, my partner at Playtone, said, ‘Sitting at home and watching something on TV is not so bad.’

The good old days of premium cable

Through Playtone, Goetzman and Hanks produced theatrical films such as My big greek weddingand HBO series Brothers band Y The Pacific. There’s more competition now, but Hanks remembers when HBO was the gold standard.

“We were very lucky at Playtone because one of our first offers was on HBO. This was old school HBO, no commercials. You can say what you want. There was no language. At the time, making a series, movie, or miniseries on HBO was the gold standard. It seemed like you had all the freedom in the world. Now you have even more of that with all the freedom in the world, but it still comes down to this very basic requirement, you have to come up with a tremendously good product. Otherwise it will disappear into the mist.