Tom Hanks: Streaming Wars ‘Akin’ to VHS in the 80s

Tom Hanks Streaming Movies Include Greyhound Y Finch. Apple TV + picked up Greyhound at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) when theaters closed. That doesn’t bother Hanks, because he remembers the last time an emerging home video technology threatened Hollywood. If they survived HSV in the 1980s, they may survive broadcast.

Hanks was a guest at the Smart podcast on November 1 before Finch premiered on Apple TV +. He explained why streaming wars are like the battle for VHS in the 80s.

