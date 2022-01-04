Tom Hanks once competed with Tom Cruise and Will Smith for this title

Most actors are lucky to land just one role that fans will remember forever. For some stars, like Tom Hanks, Tom Cruise and Will Smith, their onscreen legacies are more than certain. In fact, Hanks, Cruise, and Smith have starred in countless movies that will never be forgotten. The three actors even once competed for a very specific record in the industry. Here’s what it was and who ultimately won.

Tom Hanks, Tom Cruise, and Will Smith were hitmakers in the 1990s

After starring in TV shows Soul friends, Hanks began a transition to film with Splash Y Single party in 1984. But it wasn’t until he got his first Oscar nomination for 1988 Big that his path to becoming an A-lister began. Around the same time, Cruise was fast becoming one of the biggest stars in the world, having headlined mega-hits like Risky business, Top gun, Y Rain man.

By the mid-1990s, Cruise was an icon set to launch the Mission: Impossible franchise. Hanks had already won two Academy Awards. And another star, Smith, was about to become the hero of saving the world Independence Day Y Men in black. Needless to say, all three actors were in their prime. So it makes sense that they are competing at some level.

The 3 actors were all in contention for a very specific box office record.

During that period, Hanks, Cruise, and Smith apparently couldn’t go wrong. It was a time when putting a beloved star on a movie poster almost universally guaranteed that fans would flock to the movies. And because of that, the three actors once shared a record for the actor with the most consecutive films by earning more than $ 100 million at the box office.

In the late 1990s and early 2000s, even less commercial films like Cruise Vanilla heaven, Hanks’ Road to Perditionand Smith The pursuit of happiness all surpassed the $ 100 million milestone nationwide. However, that three-way tie was finally broken in 2008 when Smith headlined another hit, Hancock. According to The Richest, Smith falls behind only Samuel L. Jackson as the star of most of the movies that earn more than $ 100 million.

What will Tom Hanks, Tom Cruise and Will Smith do now?

Even into the 2020s, Hanks, Cruise, and Smith are still big stars. In fact, Hanks and Smith have Disney to thank for their biggest worldwide successes in Toy story 4 Y Aladdin, both released in 2019. Meanwhile, Cruise had its biggest hit in 2018 Mission: Impossible – Fallout. But what do these three superstars have next?

Cruise fans can look forward to two long-awaited sequels. Both of them Top Gun: Maverick Y Mission: Impossible 7 are scheduled for release in 2022. Also in 2022, Hanks will play Colonel Tom Parker in Elvis and Geppetto in Disney Live Action. Pinocchio. And Smith is currently working on his next project, an action thriller called Emancipation.

