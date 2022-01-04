Tom Hanks just made a surprise cameo on TV; How did that happen?

Tom Hanks has a gift for the unexpected. After all, no one thought that his wild Saturday night live The character of David S. Pumpkins would become a phenomenon. And even Hanks himself had little faith that his groundbreaking film, 1988 Big, would set him up to become a top Hollywood star. So maybe the viewers of the Paramount + series 1883 I shouldn’t be too surprised to see the Forrest Gump icon that travels its way across the screen.

Tom Hanks began his career on television.

Hanks’ legacy will always be as a movie star. The actor has spent decades as one of the most beloved, profitable and charismatic screen legends of his generation. Yet ironically, her career really began on the small screen. From 1980 to 1982, Hanks played Kip Wilson alongside Peter Scolari’s Henry Desmond on the ABC sitcom. Soul friends. On that show, the actors played two single men who dress up as women to live in a women-only apartment.

And in the early years of his career, Hanks was on television. In addition to Soul friends, appeared in The boat of love, Cab, Y Happy Days. He even appeared as a guest star in three episodes of Family ties like Uncle Ned. It wasn’t until the dual hits of 1984 Splash Y Single party that Hanks began to gain some traction as a movie star. A few years later, especially after Big – His career as a star on the A list was well underway.

How the actor made a cameo in ‘1883’

Over the years, Hanks returned to television from time to time. Perhaps most notable is that it is hosted and appeared on SNL about 20 times over the years. And he has produced projects like the HBO miniseries. From the Earth to the moon Y Brothers band, making a cameo appearance in the latter. Some fans might assume that Hanks’ interest in the story led him to 1883. The actor briefly appeared as an army captain inspecting the bloody aftermath of the Battle of Antietam. However, Hanks appeared in the Yellowstone spinoff for a different reason, star Tim McGraw said.

“You never want to ruin a scene when you have Tom Hanks with you,” McGraw told CinemaBlend. “But yeah, he’s a great guy. We have been friends for a long time. Rita [Wilson], his wife and Faith [Hill, McGraw’s wife] They are best friends. And Tom and I have been friends for 25, 24 years. I knew there was this part there, and I called him up and said, ‘Hey, would you be interested in appearing making a cameo on this show we’re doing?’ And he says, ‘Tell me when to be there,’ and he just showed up.

What movies will Tom Hanks make next?

Of course, Hanks is still primarily a movie star. His brief cameo in 1883 it has more to do with a personal favor to a friend than anything else. Still, it’s a real treat for fans to see him show up. And the actor certainly elevates the emotions of the moment. But Hanks already has several film projects in the works for the next several years.

In 2022, Hanks will play Colonel Tom Parker in director Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley biopic, aptly titled Elvis. That movie will be released on June 24, 2022. Then, Hanks will meet with Forrest Gump director Robert Zemeckis for Disney’s live-action musical Pinocchio. The film, in which Hanks will play Geppetto, is scheduled to hit Disney + in late 2022.

