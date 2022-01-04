Tom Hanks just made a surprise cameo on TV; How did that happen?

Tom Hanks has a gift for the unexpected. After all, no one thought that his wild Saturday night live The character of David S. Pumpkins would become a phenomenon. And even Hanks himself had little faith that his groundbreaking film, 1988 Big, would set him up to become a top Hollywood star. So maybe the viewers of the Paramount + series 1883 I shouldn’t be too surprised to see the Forrest Gump icon that travels its way across the screen.

Tom Hanks began his career on television.

Hanks’ legacy will always be as a movie star. The actor has spent decades as one of the most beloved, profitable and charismatic screen legends of his generation. Yet ironically, her career really began on the small screen. From 1980 to 1982, Hanks played Kip Wilson alongside Peter Scolari’s Henry Desmond on the ABC sitcom. Soul friends. On that show, the actors played two single men who dress up as women to live in a women-only apartment.

