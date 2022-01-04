Today’s Free Fire Codes January 4, 2022; all free rewards
We enter the month of January with Free Fire again in the top of the games for Android and iOS mobile devices. The battle royale title developed by Garena Receive new free rewards codes every day, which are available in Europe, Latin America, the United States and more.
Below we offer you the complete list for today Tuesday, January 4, 2022. Remember that you must redeem them in the next 24 hours.
Free Fire: Today’s Free Reward Codes Jan 4, 2022
- FBHJ NFY7 8T63
- FTYU 5TGF OSA4
- FR2G 3H4E RF6Y
- F7T6 YTVH G3BE
- FJBC HJNK 4RY7
- F5TF 6GTY VGHB
- F5E3 R4T5 YHGB
- F7T5 4FDS W345
- FBNJ IU87 SYEH
- FRMT YKUO I8HU
- FBYV TCGD B2EN
- F4M5 KCT6 LYHO
- FVCY XTSR F1VE
- F4B5 NJ6I TY8G
- F6F5 TDRF EV4B
- FF11NJN5YS3E
- MQJWNBVHYAQM
- 96Y4CNBZGV35
- Q4QU4GQGE5KD
- TFF9VNU6UD9J
- FFACIDCAWJBZ
- DDFRTY1616POUYT
- FFGYBGFDAPQO
- FFGTYUO16POKH
- BBHUQWPO1616UY
- MJTFAER8UOP16
- SDAWR88YO16UB
- NHKJU88TREQW
- MHOP8YTRZACD
- BHPOU81616NHDF
- ADERT8BHKPOU
- UU64YCDP92ZB
- FF11DAKX4WHV
- PK95JK8QWK4X
- CY7KG742AUU2 (Europe)
- M68TZBSY29R4 (Europe)
- FF101N59GPA5
- X99TK56XDJ4X
Throughout the day there will be a new weekly agenda, but in the meantime you can take a look at the one that concludes today.
How to redeem free Garena Free Fire codes?
- First of all: click on this link to access the official rewards portal, the Rewards Redemption Site.
- Second, log in with your Free Fire account from the chosen option: Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei, Apple or Twitter.
- Third step: enter the twelve (12) digit code in the space provided (make sure not to confuse some numbers with letters) and confirm.
- Fourth and last step: once they confirm the code you have selected, it will be enough to wait until they are reflected in your account.
Free Fire is a free-to-play (free but with microtransactions) available in the Apple App Store for iOS devices (iPhone, iPad) and Google Play on Android terminals. Players can also download the app by following this simple procedure.
