Thor, Avatar, Batman, Aquaman: 2022 arrives with more superheroes and sequels, when they are released

After 2021 when “Spider-Man: No Way Home” caused the massive return of the spectators to the cinema with unexpected records , Hollywood bets again this 2022 on superheroes as well as long-awaited sequels, an arsenal of great productions with which he wants to recover the ground lost by the pandemic.

The first to reach the rooms will be “Morbius”, which will premiere on Thursday, January 27 in Argentina after a year and a half of postponements, several of them due to the pandemic. Jared Leto puts himself in the shoes of Dr. Michael Morbius , the living vampire, in which it will be the first feature film of this Marvel anti-hero.

In March another of the most anticipated productions will arrive , The New Batman (March 3), with Robert Pattinson as the bat man, accompanied by Zoe Kravitz, Colin Farrell, Paul Dano or Andy Serkis, under the direction of Matt Reeves, in a new beginning of the saga after the abandonment of Ben Affleck, who played Bruce Wayne in three films.

Another that returns is Thor in Love and Thunder (July 7), the sequel to “Ragnarok” (2017). Taika Waititi repeats as director and Returns to the saga Natalie Portman, ex-girlfriend of the god of Thunder, turned superhero .

Dr. Strange will also dive right into the “Multiverse of Madness” (May 5), in an installment in which Sam Raimi returns to the world of superheroes after his experience with Tobey Macguire’s Spider-Man and in which Benedict Cumberbatch will be accompanied by the Scarlet Witch who plays Elizabeth Olsen.

While, we will have to wait until November to see “Wakanda Forever”, the sequel to “Black Panther” , shot after the death of its protagonist, Chadwick Boseman; and until December to see “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom”, with Jason Momoa as the marine superhero and Nicole Kidman as her mother, Atlanna. T there will also be superheroes in animation tapes like “DC League of Super-Pets”, which will be released in May, or the first part of “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”, in October.

A tank that also raises high expectations is the second installment of the highest grossing film in history, “Avatar”, whose premiere is scheduled for December 16 . The story is set 14 years after the original. Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana have started a family, the main stage is the sea and Kate Winslet joins the cast.

Another big comeback of the year is “Top Gun”, one of the most famous films of Tom Cruise, who returns to play Maverick, thirty years after the original story, c Its premiere is scheduled for November 2022 .

In September, Cruise also stars in “Mission: Impossible.”, a film that was talked about a lot during the pandemic due to its delays and the actor’s anger because part of the team did not wear a mask during filming. Also on a motorcycle and with spectacular action scenes that the 59-year-old actor shot personally and without the help of stuntmen.

Other sequels that will be released in 2022 are “Jurassic World Dominion” (June), with Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, which is the continuation of “Fallen Kingdom” (2018), and has as its main attraction the return of Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum, protagonists of the original story directed by Spielberg (1993).

Meanwhile, in april to arrive “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore”, third installment of the saga created by JK Rowling and which is a prequel to the world of Harry Potter.

The world of animation is also loaded this year and among the planned titles highlights “Lightyear”, the prequel to “Toy Story” starring the pilot doll. This one will be released in the second half of the year.

While the second installment of “Sonic” hit theaters in April; in December “Super Mario Bros”; and in July the “Minions”