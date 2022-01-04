This was the first training session of the year for Cruz Azul from La Noria

The festivities of the old year and the new year are over and Cruz Azul already returned this Monday to training in La Noria, just five days after having your Official debut in the Grita Mexico Clausura 2022 Tournament of the Liga MX, when you receive next Saturday, January 8 at Xolos de Tijuana at the Azteca Stadium.

+ ALL MOVEMENTS HEADING TO THE CLOSING +

And it is that after the work of preseason on the beach, as well as four friendly matches who played, Juan Reynoso is already fine-tuning the last details of what will be your 11 refurbished luxury with which you will present The Machine in this contest, looking to conquer your tenth title League.

Through their social networks, Cruz Azul boasted the first training session of the year from the facilities of The Ferris Wheel, in which he reserved all the details, as he just shared some postcards of the football players, among which he let see Juan Escobar, Santiago Giménez, to Jose ‘Shaggy’ Martínez, Sebastián Jurado and Jesús Corona, and even to Guillermo Fernandez, despite the versions that point to a possible return to Boca Juniors.

The 12 casualties of Cruz Azul for the Clausura 2022

Nevertheless, there are 12 players of the team that was registered until the last tournament that were no longer part of this training for the Closing 2022, because although the cement team has barely made official three casualties, there are four more footballers who already belong to other teams, four players who did not make the preseason Y one last one that since last week is already preparing his departure.

Walter Montoya, Yoshimar Yotún, Josué Reyes, Jaiber Jiménez, Alexis Peña, Alexis Gutiérrez, Lucas Passerini, Luis Romo, Roberto Alvarado, Andrés Gudiño, Orbelín Pineda and Jonathan Rodríguez will no longer be with Cruz Azul for the Clausura 2022, so they no longer appeared in training this Monday under the orders of Juan Reynoso.

For its part, the only reinforcement that has been presented so far is Christian Tabó, from Puebla, however, Uriel Antuna and Alejandro Mayorga Chivas already arrived last week dressed in the colors of La Maquina, as did Carlos Rodriguez de Monterrey, who arrived this Sunday in Mexico City, while Erik Lira He has already signed his contract at La Noria and also already wears the shield with the nine stars on his chest. A couple more players would still be joining from abroad.