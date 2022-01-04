this Samsung Galaxy costs less than 200 euros

You don’t have to pay too much to get a whole Samsung Galaxy with 5G.

Thanks to this Amazon offer you can receive one of the best-selling Samsungs at your home with a discount. The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G falls in price and is yours for only 199 euros. We are talking, of course, about their global version, which they accompany 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage.

The Korean device arrives with a nice design, a 90 Hz screen and one of the processors made by MediaTek. For less than 200 euros it is an option to consider, we will tell you each and every one of its characteristics.

Buy the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G at the best price

The Korean device incorporates a 6.6-inch IPS panel, Full HD + resolution and 90 Hz. We are facing a good screen, large in size and with a refresh rate that makes it fluid and pleasant. A good place to enjoy your favorite multimedia content.

Inside it is one of the chips manufactured by MediaTek, the Dimensity 700. You will not have problems to enjoy a good experience on a day-to-day basis. Accompanying 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage, enough for your peace of mind.

MediaTek Dimensity 700

6.6 “IPS Full HD + 90 Hz screen

4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of memory

3 rear cameras

5,000 mAh battery

Headphone jack, NFC

Samsung has added 3 cameras on the back of your device: a main sensor of 48 megapixels and f / 2.0, a wide angle 5 megapixels and a sensor that repeats with 5 megapixels for portrait mode. In the notch of its front we find an 8 megapixel camera. The Korean device also features a 5,000 mAh battery, technology NFC And till 5G.

Less than 200 euros to get one of the best-selling Samsung on Amazon. A device that does not have major weak points, a device with which you will enjoy a pleasant experience. If you were looking for something cheap and wanted to look beyond firms like Xiaomi, this Samsung Galaxy is a good buy.

