This little speaker attaches to the iPhone using MagSafe and is a great idea

Image : Scosche.

The sound quality of the speakers of the iPhone and other smartphones has improved considerably in recent years. Some companies have even partnered with specialist sound companies like Harman Kardon for the small speakers of your phones, but still, the sound does not reach an ideal volume or maintain the greatest clarity or clarity at the highest volume it can offer.

That is why, logically, so many choose to reproduce the music or sounds of a game or movie through a speaker Bluetooth, and although there are countless models on the market, interesting devices continue to appear by surprise, such as the Scosche BoomCanMS, a small speaker that can be attached to the back of the iPhone using MagSafe.

According to Scosche, the speaker offers “5 hours of sound playback” with each charge (it has a USB-C port to recharge its battery). It connects to the iPhone via Bluetooth 5.0 and can not only be used to play music or the audio of series or movies, but also as a speaker for group calls, for example, when several people in a room need to listen to the audio of a call or conference .

Each of these speakers is priced at $ 45, and the company says that even two speakers can be used in stereo mode, though only one can be attached with MagSafe on the phone. Lastly, the BoomCanMS is splash resistant and will briefly survive an accidental dip, thanks to its IPX7 certification. The Scosche BoomCanMS will go on sale during the second quarter of 2022, and will be available in color white or black.