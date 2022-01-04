This is Will Smith’s giant motorhome with a movie theater

Traveling by motorhome or campervan is becoming one of the most beloved and economical options for getting around the world. Anyone can get a motorhome like the Lada Granta for 12,800 euros or they can camper their own van (if they know the tricks), but motorhome experts have always been the stars of Hollywood. In few professions you travel as much as in the movies. Sometimes actors and actresses can stay in a luxury hotel during filming; but on many occasions the locations impose harsher conditions and the stars must stay in caravans converted into dressing rooms. They are not always the most luxurious accommodations, but there is everything. Ask Will Smith, the motorhome champion.

With 22 motorhome wheels, two floors of accommodation, state-of-the-art technology and room for every whim – including a movie theater – Will Smith’s motorhome is one of the most impressive on the road. We introduce you to “The Heat”.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Will Smith acquired “The Heat” in the 2000s, when he was already a star of action movies and the iconic protagonist of The prince of Bel Air. It cost him a whopping 2.5 million dollars (2,114,000 euros) and with it he has attended some of the most important shootings of his career, such as the movie in which he became Muhammad Ali, Looking for happiness and the third installment of Men in Black. When he’s not behind the wheel of “The Heat,” Will Smith rents it for $ 9,000 (7,616 euros) a week.

“The Heat” was the first luxury motorhome manufactured by Anderson Mobile Estates, a company specialized in the sector. Initially it was nicknamed “The Studio”, but Will Smith modified it to his liking and changed the name.

According to Motor1, the motorhome was equipped with an eight-piston device with which to raise the upper deck by more than one meter. In this way the space is expanded, and so much. With the first floor raised, “The Heat” can unfold a 100-inch screen and turn one of its rooms into a real movie theater with capacity for 30 people. When it is not deployed, instead, the room is transformed into an office. Amazing.

Anderson Mobile Estates

On the ground floor of the motorhome is the daily space adapted to the needs of a movie star. It includes a spacious fully equipped kitchen, a dining room, a second living room that Smith uses as a wardrobe, and a dressing room, the actor’s professional makeup station.

It is one thing to shoot a movie in the desert or in the most remote locations and quite another to have to give up comfort. Smith has not deprived himself of anything. His bathroom has cost him 21,200 euros and stretches across the width of the vehicle. It has a shower-sauna, a separate dry toilet and a glass door that can be made opaque or not with the push of a button.

Will Smith has been traveling with “The Heat” for more than ten years and does not seem willing to get rid of it. Whoever sees these photos will understand why.

Anderson Mobile Estates

Anderson Mobile Estates

Anderson Mobile Estates

Anderson Mobile Estates

Anderson Mobile Estates

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io