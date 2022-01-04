This is how they received Ben Roethlisberger in his final match at Heinz Field

The Pittsburgh fans received a standing ovation from their quarterback for the last 18 seasons

Ben roethlisberger jumped to the grid of Heinz Field, last featured as the starting quarterback of the Pittsburgh steelers, and the fans gave an ovation worthy of an icon of his stature for one of the most representative franchises of the NFL.

Ben Roethlisberger introduced at Heinz Field one last time pic.twitter.com/EmUFORRgzD – Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) January 4, 2022

Roethlisberger and the Steelers arrived at the game of the penultimate week of the regular season, against their divisional rivals Cleveland browns, with a 7-7-1 record, and with a mathematical chance of still making the postseason.

ClevelandFor his part, he is mathematically eliminated from the contest, with a record of 7-8.

Roethlisberger came to Pittsburgh as a first-round recruit of the NFL Draft 2004, N ° 11 global from Miami in Ohio, and became an immediate starter for about Steelers led by the head coach member of the Hall of Fame, Bill Cowher. Roethlisberger He only played for two head coaches in 18 seasons as a professional: Cowher, and the current head coach at Pittsburgh, Mike tomlin.

Ben Roethlisberger was last introduced to Pittsburgh fans as the Steelers’ starting quarterback. Getty Images

Roethlisberger, a six times chosen to Pro bowl and two times champion of the Super bowl, was also named Offensive Rookie of the Year in its debut season.

The Steelers close the regular season away from the Baltimore Ravens. If the Steelers manage to sneak into the postseason, they would play every game on the road, due to a last place in the seed of the AFC, so they would not return to Heinz Field.

Roethlisberger came to the match against Cleveland having won 97 games as a starter in Heinz Field, the fourth-most for a quarterback at a single venue in the history of the NFL. It only ranks behind the 135 wins of Tom Brady at Gillette Stadium, 104 wins of John Elway at Mile High Stadium, and 98 victories of Brett Favre at Lambeau Field.