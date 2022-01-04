this is how the cinema imagined our present

A few days ago we welcomed 2022, a year that we hope will bring great joy to all of us. At Espinof we wanted to take the opportunity to review 12 movies that imagined what this 2022 would be like to see what scenarios they raised, leaving it up to you to weigh up to what point it is still feasible for them to get something right.

‘2022 Tsunami’





Indonesian production inspired by true events that shook Taiwan in 2004. Here scientists collaborated with politicians to try to avoid a similar disaster, but several false alarms lead to people not taking it seriously and everything turns upside down when a tsunami hits in full Bangkok.

‘Exterminating Alien’ (‘Alien Intruder’)





Billy dee williams, the unforgettable Lando from Star Wars, leads this film that proposes that humans frequently travel to deep space and turn to virtual reality to exercise their sexual fantasies. its story revolves around some convicts who are sent on a space mission to rescue a lost ship. If they fulfill the mission and return alive, they will be free.

‘Among the Shadows’





A nonsense that revolves around the investigation of one of the henchmen president of the European Federation. In addition to a conspiracy to seize control of the European continent, there are also multitudes of werewolves and Lindsay Lohan giving life to a vampire. Here the fact of being located in 2022 is more an anecdote than anything else.

‘When fate catches up with us’ (‘Soylent Green’)





Overcrowding, pollution, and other issues have led many to live on the show. 40 million people live in New York alone, most of them crowded together. In this scenario, a company has made itself of gold by producing a mysterious food of dubious origin. The great axis of the story is to investigate what is behind Soylent Green.

‘Deham’





This Indian film proposes the existence of a company that offers a life of luxury to the protagonist and his family in exchange for them donate your organs to wealthy foreign clients. Obviously things do not take long to get complicated -although many of the family members simply enjoy their new luxurious lives-, especially when it comes time to make the commitment made effective. As far as it is known, there is no such company in real life, but, obviously, it is not something that could be advertised …

‘Escape from Absolom’ (‘No Escape’)





The Absolom of the title is an island where the worst criminals are left to fend for themselves. Ray liotta gives life to the protagonist, an ex-marine who ended the life of a superior after refusing to kill innocent civilians, who soon discovers that the prisoners have divided into two different groups, narrowly escaping from one of them and forming an alliance with the others to try to escape from there. It was the movie that Martin Campbell directed before he was entrusted with the relaunch of the Bond saga with ‘Goldeneye’.

‘Geostorm’





A strange mix of ideas that range from the possibility of an attempt to end the life of the president of the United States to the possibility that a storm of epic dimensions forces the creation of a space mission to prevent it from destroying our planet. A crazy pastime headed by Gerard butler.

‘Hell Baby’





A horror comedy that proposes that a couple move into a haunted house and she gives birth to a demonic baby in 2022, having to enlist the help of exorcists from the Vatican.

‘The hidden face of the moon’ (‘Dark Side of the Moon’)





The first feature film written by Carey and Chad Hayes, a duo that years later would enjoy success thanks to the ‘Warren File’ franchise, revolves around some astronauts who are trapped on the dark side of the moon, which leads them to seek refuge in a NASA ship abandoned to their fate . A film inspired by ‘Alien’ but using script solutions that have to be seen to be believed.

‘The war of tomorrow’ (‘The Tomorrow War’)

If we pay attention to this Amazon overproduction led by Chris prattSoldiers of the year 2051 will appear in December 2022 to warn that aliens will take over the planet in the future, requesting the help of volunteers to fight them in what seems like a losing battle. Maybe they try to find them before they destroy everything, it ends up being a better idea …

‘Haunted by his past’ (‘Time Runner’)





A bit the reverse of ‘The war of tomorrow’, since the protagonist embodied by Mark Hamill manages to travel back in time from 2022 to 1992. The reason is that humanity has been overtaken by alien forces in the present, but in the past it will discover that it can change the future and will do everything possible so that we are better prepared for that invasion. Of course, as a common thread there is a plot that makes it clear that we are only facing a movie trying to squeeze the success of ‘Terminator’.

‘The Purge: Night of the Beasts’





It is impossible that the future it predicts is true, since then we should have had purges since 2014. The first installment of the saga arrives with that sadistic annual event already established to follow the history of the Sandin family, with the father played by Ethan hawke having made a fortune thanks precisely to their security systems to protect themselves on that important night of the year …

