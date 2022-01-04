This is how Juan Pablo Medina said goodbye to 2021

Juan Pablo Medina appeared in the company of his girlfriend Paulina Dávila celebrating the arrival of the New Year, after living a 2021 full of challenges and health complications.

Despite the fact that the actor made few appearances on social networks last year, this time it was the actress who posted a photo on her Instagram stories with the Mexican artist.

In the publication, Juan Pablo is seen sitting on the sofa, while Paulina’s shadow is observed taking the photo standing up. In addition to the image, the Colombian added the phrase: “Goodbye 2021”.

Juan Pablo Medina captures Instagram / Courtesy

It was last August when it began to spread that Juan Pablo Medina had suffered a thrombosis that took him to the hospital emergency.

Hours later it turned out that despite the fact that the doctors did everything possible for him to regain his health, they had to resort to amputation of one of his legs so that he did not lose his life.

Juan Pablo Medina / Mexico Agency

Until now, Medina has not referred to the health problem he suffered, but it has been revealed that he has been in therapies because he wishes to return to acting in 2022 with the leading role in the play Stories of ghosts, which will be produced by Oscar Uriel.