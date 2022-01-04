This is how Christmas spent Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez Y Ben affleck They became inseparable after giving themselves a second chance in May of last year. Since then, the couple has not stopped showing how united they are in this second part of their love story and proof of this is the way in which they are dividing their time to spend the most together.

After a romantic summer traveling from one place to another and visiting places together, during the fall they were burdened with professional commitments that separated them at a distance. But still they did go out of their way to meet up on weekends. And when Christmas arrived, the ‘lovebirds’ organized themselves to celebrate it with their families and also together.

As revealed by a source close to the magazine PeopleThe Oscar-winning actor spent Christmas Eve in Los Angeles with his children Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, ages 16, 12 and 9, the result of his failed marriage to Jennifer Garner. And the next day, Christmas, he joined JLo’s celebration with his children Max and Emme and his mother, Lupe. An evening that both of them really enjoyed.

“It was a pretty uneventful vacation for them. They really enjoyed it after a busy fall,” said the source.

That the couple spent Christmas Day together indicates, once again, that his is going from strength to strength. In addition, the children of both would also have hit it off very well and for Halloween they all went out together trick-or-treating. A meeting in which Jennifer Garner was also present.

