“They shut up”: Ben Affleck revealed which musical star his daughters were dazzled by when they met her

U.S-. Although their father is famous and they meet various celebrities frequently, the children of Ben affleck demonstrated that no one is exempt from being dazzled by the presence of Taylor Swift. The actor visited The Kelly Clarkson Show and shared that her daughters, 16-year-old Violet and 12-year-old Seraphina, were speechless when they met the singer.

Affleck recalled in The Kelly Clarkson Show the time his daughters met Taylor Swift, and shared that they were so dazzled they could barely speak. “They shut up,” he told Kelly clarkson while exchanging stories about their children’s behavior when they meet their favorite celebrities. “I took my daughters to meet Taylor Swift,” the actor began as he made fun of their stunned faces.

“I was like, ‘What are you talking about? We came here. It’s Taylor Swift. Say something “”, he said Affleck. “I tell you they are fans,” said the actor while still imitating the astonished faces of his daughters about the explanation he had to give to Swift. Clarkson He added between laughs: “They make you look like a liar.” The director was married to Jennifer garner until 2018, with whom he also shares his 9-year-old son Samuel.

During his appearance in The Kelly Clarkson Show Affleck remembered another funny moment, this time related to Snoop dog. The rapper helped reveal the nominees for the Golden Globe 2022 last month, but had a few stumbles with some name pronunciations during the live broadcast. After being unable to pronounce the actor’s last name, he quickly corrected himself and said with a smile, “Ben Affleck. It’s my fault. Sorry, Ben. “

Affleck, which was nominated for Golden Globes 2022 in the category of best supporting actor for his performance in The Tender Bar, reacted to the funny moment during the interview. “That was good, yeah. It took the emphasis off a bit, yeah. It’s funny because I always grew up and thought, ‘Affleck? What an incredibly ugly name. Now it sounds like the commercial for the duck. ‘ Aflac! Yes, I know, right? Isn’t that funny? ”He laughed.