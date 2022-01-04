They set a date for the arrival of Alejandro Zendejas to Club América

Alejandro Zendejas seems to be just a few steps away from becoming a new player of the Eagles of America. The extreme that since July 1, 2020 was part of the Club Necaxa, could arrive at Coapa to join the latest practices of the cast of Santiago Solari, in the pre-debut in the Grita Mexico C22 Tournament.

+ ALL MOVEMENTS HEADING TO THE CLOSING +

His arrival would be over the limit imposed by the Ordinary Assembly of Liga MXGiven that in the winter market regulations, there is a clause that states that first division teams may not transfer footballers who have played at least one minute in the season, beyond Monday, January 3.

In this sense, the authorities of the Eagles of America -which they entrusted to this portal that they believe that the operation will have a favorable outcome- would have to be finalizing the administrative and economic details for the transfer immediately. And in this regard, Fox Sports journalist Carlos Rodrigo Hernández, launched when it would be the realization.

“This Tuesday the arrival of Alejandro Zendejas to the America club“, if so, the Nest will add to the consolidated reinforcements of Diego Valdés and Jonathan Dos Santos, both presented weeks ago also for the Grita Mexico Clausura 2022 Tournament of the MX League, to the former forward of the Chivas Rayadas of Guadalajara.

Where to watch America vs. Puebla?

The Eagles of America debut in the Grita Mexico C22 Tournament of Liga MX against him Puebla at Cuauhtémoc Stadium. The game is scheduled to take place next Friday, January 7, at 9:00 p.m. CDMX. By the way, the transmission will be in charge of the Azteca Deportes signal through the Azteca 7 channel.