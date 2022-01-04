These photos prove that Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe’s children are identical to their parents!

Getty Images

The social networks they had already marveled at him on previous occasions immense resemblance that exists between ** Reese Witherspoon ** and her eldest daughter ** Ava **, but the famous actress is not the only one who has a double in real life: the other child she has with her ex Ryan Phillippe, the young man Deacon, 14, is also a nearly identical copy of his famous father! !

Has been the actor himself the one in charge of sharing the photos that prove it in Instagram, while celebrating Ava’s ** 19th birthday ** this Sunday and theirs, the day after.

One of the photos in particular, in which the two teenagers appear posing next to ryan, has been the one that has received the most attention because in it so much Ava like Deacon they look like younger versions of their dads.

The humble work of Reese Witherspoon’s daughter

In fact, the virtual sphere has not been slow to resort to the newspaper library to rescue multiple photos of Ryan and Reese around the time they met, shooting the popular film ‘Cruel Intentions’, and the truth is that the similarities are amazing!

Like mother, like daughter. The resemblance between the famous women and their daughters is incredible!

