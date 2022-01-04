These are the most anticipated films for 2022; You won’t want to miss any!

What was your favorite movie from last year? Surely you have a couple or more in your top. And with the following list of releases, I bet a few more will add to your list of favorite movies.

The batman

In short, one of the most anticipated films and that will finally come into our lives on March 4. Batman, starring Robert Pattinson as Batman and Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman shows a superhero trying to defeat The Riddler, played by Paul Dano. After the trailer’s release it is also noted that the film will focus on the growing relationship between Batman and Catwoman.

Jurassic World: Dominion

The dinosaurs at the famous Isla Nubla theme park are back at their old ways. Owen Grady (Chris Pratt), the raptor expert, returns on a new adventure alongside Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard), the park guide. This third installment in the Jurassic World saga, based on the books by Michael Crichton.

Avatar 2

After eight delays in trying to shoot the film, James Cameron returns to the Pandora universe thirteen years later with this sequel that follows the adventures of Jake and Ney’tiri, who have started a family, and must leave their home when an old one threat reappears. Without a doubt, one of the highest grossing films and that you cannot miss for nothing.

Disenchanted

The popularity of Encantada led us to believe that there would immediately be a sequel, that postmodern fairy tale in which a Disney princess is trapped in a hostile world. This year, the sequel will finally be released, where Amy Adams will once again play Giselle, who ten years after her happy ending, the princess is rethinking her life. The film will premiere on Disney +.

Elvis

Baz Luhrmann, one of the most extravagant directors in Hollywood, comes with this film after filming The Great Gatsby in 2013. The film seeks to portray the legendary friendship between Elvis Presley (Austin Butler) and his manager ‘Colonel’ Tom Parker (Tom Hanks) . Parker is pointed out as responsible for building the Elvis myth, a myth that he created through a devious, toxic and manipulative discipline.

Related fashionThe thong you saw in the movie is real; Tom Ford revolutionized Gucci thanks to her

Net

This 2022, Pixar brings us a story of adolescents. Mei Lee is torn between being the perfect daughter her mother wishes, in the tradition of a Chinese family, and joining her high school in Toronto. What is the problem? That every time she gets excited, Mei Lee turns into a giant red panda. Red has some autobiographical aspects of its director Domee Shi, who was born in China but grew up in Canada.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

A film with an impressive socio-cultural significance that has achieved things never seen before. Black Panther has been a total triumph for the black community in Hollywood, marginalized for decades, and who finally understand what it feels like to see heroes like them on the big screen.

Although the plot of the film is unknown, it has been announced that the actor of the character of T’Challa would not be replaced but, as it happens in the comics, the scepter of Wakanda and the powers of Black Panther would pass to another character.

More premieres, Marvel 2022

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – May 6, 2022

Thor: Love and Thunder – July 8, 2022

Morbius – April 1, 2022

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse – October 7, 2022

More movies in 2022