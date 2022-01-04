These are the Latin albums that will come out in 2022: from Sebastián Yatra and Rosalía to Christina Aguilera

Marysabel E. Huston-Crespo

(CNN Spanish) – 2022 arrived and with that a new opportunity for new music and for adding discs —whether physical or streaming— to our collection.

In 2022 we will have important releases such as the return of Christina Aguilera with an album in Spanish, “Motomami” by Rosalía, “Dharma” by Sebastián Yatra or even the new by Pedro Capó, the first solo album by Llane or the second production by Sofia Reyes.

Get to know the records that we expect this year in Latin music.

The albums we look forward to this year

Sebastián Yatra, “Dharma”

January comes with a great and long awaited premiere. This is “Dharma”, the third studio album by Colombian singer-songwriter Sebastián Yatra.

“It is not an album of songs, but of names and surnames. It’s not a genre album either, because I forgot about ‘genre’ a long time ago. I just focused on doing what I felt with the rhythms and harmonies that conveyed THE TRUTH of the story I wanted to tell. It is an honest work where I open my heart more than ever, “said Yatra on his Instagram account.

In the production there will be songs like “Red heels”, “Couple of the Year” with Myke Towers or “Ideal Girl” with Guaynaa.

The album will be available on January 28.

Silvana Estrada, “Withered”

Mexican singer-songwriter Silvana Estrada will release “Marchita”, her first solo album, on January 21.

“With La Corriente I felt that I was writing for the uncertain, a new stage of my life was beginning,” Estrada said in a statement.

The album includes a new version of “Te guardo”, a song whose official video was released in October 2021. According to the singer-songwriter, this single was essential to the album.

“I was experiencing a sudden infatuation and before the intensity of my emotions, I ran home with the words on the tip of my tongue, trying to talk about a love that seemed impossible, and yet, somehow, I felt reciprocated”, Estrada said.

Camilo

Camilo Echeverry will also present his third album in 2022 and from this production we already know two songs, “Nightmare” and “Indigo”.

“Nightmare” was the second single from this production, in which he talks about what the loss of a love would mean. Musically, the song is close to Mexican rhythms, in which the Colombian singer-songwriter has already experimented.

The production, for which we do not yet have a date, would follow “Mis Manos”, his successful second album, winner of the Latin Grammy for “best pop vocal album and nominated for the 2022 Grammy Awards in the category of best Latin pop album.

Rosalía, “Motomami”

The wait for the followers of “Rosalía” is about to end. And it is because in 2022 the Spanish will launch “Motomami”.

There are few details of the disc. It is known that the bachata “La fama” with The Weeknd – and where the Canadian sings in Spanish! – will be part of the production.

A few days ago the Catalan released on her TikTok part of the upcoming single, “Saoko”. The release date is also not known for this issue.

In an interview with Rolling Stone magazine, Rosalía said that this was the most important album of her career.

Christina Aguilera

Christina Aguilera launched “My Reflection” 22 years ago. That has been his only album in Spanish until 2022. The singer, who has Ecuadorian roots, released two singles in 2021 that are part of her next Extended Play.

One is “Pa ‘Mis Muchachas”, a female empowerment song in which she shares microphones with the Argentine Nicki Nicole and Nathy Peluso and the American Becky G.

The second song presented, by the way, on the stage of the Latin Grammy 2021, is “Somos nada”, a ballad co-written by Aguilera, Mario Domm —of Camila—, Sharlene Taule and Federico Vindver.

No release date is known for this album.

Llane

The Colombian singer Llane will launch his first solo production in 2022.

The cover letter for this album was released in October with “Puñales”, a song with Boza, an urban artist from Panama who was named by Billboard magazine as one of the rising artists of the urban genre.

There is no known specific date for the release or what other tracks will be part of the production.

Camila Cabello, “Family”

In July 2021, Camila Cabello surprised us with “Don’t Go Yet”, the first preview of her third album, “Familia”.

That theme presented a table talk in which Cabello shares precisely with his family, paying tribute to his country of origin, Cuba.

According to the singer-songwriter in various interviews, the concept of the album and the familiarity of the matter was conceived during the coronavirus pandemic.

“On Na Na” with Myke Towers and Tainy was the second single presented by the singer from this production.

Sofia Reyes

Four years have passed since the Mexican singer-songwriter released “Louder!”, Her first album. And in this 2022 the wait for the followers of Sofía Reyes ends.

The singer-songwriter said last year in an interview with Los 40 de España that the production would come out in October 2021. Something that did not happen.

It is expected that this album will include songs such as “Mal de amores”, a cumbia with Becky G in which tribute is paid to the queen of Tex-Mex, Selena; as well as “Chance” with Pedro Capó.

The release date of this production is not yet known.

Pedro Capó

With a letter of thanks, Pedro Capó began what will be his sixth record production.

The Puerto Rican presented “Gracias” in November, the first single from this album.

In a conversation with Zona Pop CNN, Capó said that this was the last song he wrote for his new album.

“I feel that the song is what the times ask for. This is what that moment of expression and creativity asked of me. I come from a superprolific time of composition, of production. I closed the entire disc, this is the last song to be written on the disc and it seemed nice to start with that, “said Capó.

Other artists from whom we expect a new album in 2022

Jesse & Joy. His most recent single is “Llórale a tu madre”

Ricky Martin. It is expected that “Play” will be released, the album that will complete “Pausa”, the EP that the singer presented in 2020. His most recent single is “Que rico outside” with Paloma Mami.

Lovers of vintage reggaeton will be able to enjoy those rhythms in Wisin y Yandel’s new production. It is known that the album will have the name “The Last Mission” and according to the duo in an interview with Billboard Argentina, the album would mark a closing of the cycle for both singers. “Remember” is the most recent single known from the production.

