There would already be a first Barcelona agreement for Erling Haaland

He will be in Spain, as the Norwegian forward would have accepted. Now they have reported that the Barcelona He has already reached a first agreement for the Norwegian to join the team for the next season.

Have more goals than matches in the Borussia Dortmund has put Haaland in the conversation of several big teams in Europe. Two of them are the Barcelona and the Real Madrid that, apparently, they will “face” looking to sign the Norwegian for the next season.

The Barcelona agreement for Erling Haaland

According to information from Deportes Cuatro, the president of the Barcelona, Joan Laporta, has reached a first agreement with the agent Erling Haaland, Mino Raiola, for the Norwegian to sign with them. Of course, it all depends on the club raising enough money to finalize its arrival. The attacker’s exit clause, according to various reports, is approximately 75 million euros.

The next step for the Barcelona, it will release your template. For now they have not been able to enroll Ferran torres for the salary issue and could not think of acquiring a player like Haaland. However, if he leaves several players he could register the Spanish and also hire the Norwegian to assemble the team that Xavi Hernandez has asked the board.

One of the main outputs that the Barcelona, it will be that of Philippe Coutinho. The Brazilian never found his place in the club and would agree to go out for free to seek to have minutes in a year that will be important for Qatar 2022. In the same way, they will have to wait for what happens with Ousmane Dembélé, who ends his contract in 2022 and for now, has not reached an agreement with the team to renew.

