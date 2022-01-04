There are doctors who say there are no medicines, although there are: Alcocer

The Secretary of Health, Jorge Alcocer said that although doctors assure that there are no medicines, there are.

“I want to thank the President for the great opportunity that the change of the headquarters of the Secretariat (of Health) to Guerrero has given us. Guerrero has all that, and in Guerrero we are working, we only have two health centers to visit, and the situation is disastrous, and in all of them there is a warehouse ”. “In all of them there are situations of this type that the doctors have to make sure, and I am saying it punctually because every time I find it, the doctors are the ones who handle that link, that piece, of which they say:” there is no ” , and they know that there is, and they still say: “do not send the prescription to so and so because he (patient) is going to pay for it,” he said in a morning conference.

The official assured that in the same medical consultations they define who will pay for the medicine, and that the best ally to report actions against its distribution is the patient.

“In the consultation itself, they define who is going to pay for the medicine, which is clearly identified and signed by directors of hospitals and health centers that it has been difficult for us to do so, but the signature and the commitment only have another destination to take it to an instance of function public for this to take a different path. That is the point where and as an example, outside the hospitals patients who carry the prescription are intercepted, if they are given the prescription, and they go directly to where they have it already fixed: “Look, they charged me for it, and here this””. “The best ally, I hope they are the professionals, but the best ally is the patient himself, he is generating and has telephones where they are reporting these actions, if not we will not finish. You know, the medicines arrive, there are conditions that we present to them and we overwhelm them in the number of pieces that are arriving, because that is informative, so that there are no doubts about them ”, added Alcocer.

Antonio Baranda placeholder image

Reform Agency

It may also interest you That they do not instill fear, ask AMLO before the rise of Ómicron