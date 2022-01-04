The Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro have just smashed all the company’s profit records

The Xiaomi 12 series has done it. This family of terminals, composed (for now) by the Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12X, Xiaomi 12 Pro, has just stepped on the best figures achieved by the previous 11 series.

According to a MyDrivers post, the Xiaomi 12 series has achieved no less than 1.8 billion yuan in just 5 minutes after being put up for sale. Almost 250 million euros that exceeds by margin the 1,500 million yuan (208.05 million euros) achieved by the Xiaomi Mi 11 series in the same five minutes.

A historical record for the Xiaomi 12 family

Xiaomi is clear about its strategy regarding this new family: integrate, increase and improve. One of the key successes resides in MIUI 13 and its focus clearly horizontal that seeks more than ever to connect the entire ecosystem of the brand’s products.

The second success lies in a smartphone design that increasingly usurps more space from the construction to give it to the screen, both in the almost of the Xiaomi 12 – managing to sneak a 6.28-inch AMOLED screen taking advantage of the edges to the maximum – as in the Xiaomi 12 Pro case, with an advanced 6.73-inch E5 AMOLED LTPO 2.0 panel.





The latest figures in processor performance Snapdragon 8 Gen1, the innovations in fast charging, thanks to the Surge P1 own processor and the improvements in photography of the Night Owl 2.0 algorithm have shown that the company will continue to innovate and bet on the latest advances in the market, despite involving a huge outlay in R&D. D.

In the absence of the future Xiaomi 12 Ultra, at present these are all the versions of the current Xiaomi 12 family: