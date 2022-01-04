The United States FDA Approves Coronavirus Booster Vaccines for Children 12-15 Years

A 14-year-old teenager receives the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at a Pennsylvania pharmacy (REUTERS / Hannah Beier)

The Food and Drug Administration United States FDA authorized this Monday extra injections of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for young people aged 12 and over, at a time when the country faces an increase in cases of the omicron variant.

Boosters were already recommended for the population aged 16 and over and federal regulators decided Monday to broaden the range to include 12-15 year olds once enough time has passed since their last dose.

But the measure, that It is taken with the restart of classes after the vacation period, it is not the last step. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention The CDC must decide whether to recommend boosters for younger adolescents. CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky is expected to make the decision this week.

The FDA also indicated that all people 12 years of age and older who are eligible for a booster dose can receive it starting five months after their last dose instead of six.

The FDA’s chief of vaccines, Dr. Peter marks, said in a statement that the agency made its decision because a reinforcement “may help provide better protection against delta and omicron variants”especially since omicron is “slightly more resistant” to vaccine-induced antibodies than it helps to defend against infection.

Real-world data from Israel tracked more than 6,300 children ages 12-15 who received a booster there at least five months after their second dose of Pfizer and they found no serious security problemssaid the FDA.

In the same way, The FDA said even more data from Israel showed no problem giving someone eligible for a Pfizer booster that extra dose a month earlier. of the six months that have been US policy thus far.

Vaccines still offer strong protection against serious illnesses caused by any type of COVID-19. But health authorities urge all eligible individuals to receive a booster dose to give themselves the best chance of avoiding milder infections of the highly contagious omicron variant.

Children tend to suffer less serious illness from COVID-19 than adults. But the Children’s hospitalizations are on the rise during the omicron wave, most of them unvaccinated.

FILE – Lucas Kittikamron-Mora, 13, displays a poster in support of the COVID-19 vaccine as he receives his first dose of Pfizer at the Cook County Public Health Department on May 13, 2021 in Des Plaines. , Illinois. (AP Photo / Shafkat Anowar, file)

Pediatrician and global health expert Dr. Philip landrigan Boston College welcomed the FDA’s decisions, but emphasized that the main need is for the unvaccinated to receive their first vaccinations.

“It is among unvaccinated people that most serious illness and death from COVID will occur in the coming weeks.”He said in an email. “Many thousands of lives could be saved if people could persuade themselves to get vaccinated.”

The vaccine made by Pfizer and its partner BioNTech is the only US option for children of any age. About 13.5 million young people ages 12 to 17, just over half that age group, have received two Pfizer injections, according to the CDC.

For families hoping to keep their children as protected as possible, the age limit of reinforcement raised doubts.

Older teens, ages 16 and 17, became eligible for boosters in early December. But the original vaccines were opened for younger teens, those from 12 to 15, in May. That means the first in line in the spring, potentially millions, have been as many months after their last dose as slightly older teens.

As for even younger children, doses for children 5 to 11 years were launched more recently, in November, and experts say healthy youngsters should be protected after their second dose for a while.

But the FDA also said Monday that if children this young have severely weakened immune systems, they will be allowed a third dose 28 days after the second. That is the same time of the third dose that is already recommended for immunosuppressed adolescents and adults.

Pfizer is studying its vaccine, in even smaller doses, for children under 5 years of age.

(With information from AP)

