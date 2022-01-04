‘The Twenties’: The Subversive ‘Late-Show’ Web You Should See

The genre of the “midnight show” (better known as late-show) has suffered severe wear. When hearing about a new proposal of this type, it is difficult to be surprised: it is always a copy of something that some American or British production company did. There is a guest who responds to certain dynamics and voila. Everything resides in the expertise of the host, always seated at a long desk with the city behind him and with a musical band that accompanies his games.

Happy twenties, a Spanish production by Orange TV, is a breath of fresh air within that spectrum. It’s about a Show scripted like a television series, loaded with pop references and with brainy guests who, although they come to the seat to have a good time, always have something to say.

This year, the Show has expanded its reach thanks to YouTube, where the episodes are uploaded weekly and are completely free. Now that the closing of its second season is approaching, it is convenient to highlight and recommend this program that wants to differentiate itself at all costs from the conventions that have tied the format.

‘The happy twenty’ is hosted by the filmmaker Nacho Vigalondo (left), the comedian Paula Púa and the actor Anibal Gómez. Photo: Orange TV

Good laughs

The heart of the party, without a doubt, is Nacho Vigalondo, a Spanish filmmaker who rose to fame in 2017 when he directed Anne Hathaway in Colossal, a science fiction film that challenged the conceptions that have always been had about colossi like Godzilla. For some time, Vigalondo had made notable productions such as his debut Chronocrimes, a harrowing thriller told against the clock. His profile is that of a creative par excellence.

Of course, his jump to comedy was surprising. “I do not identify myself as a comedian,” he has said on several occasions, but it is hard to believe him because of the way he has taken on the mission of running the show.

Together with the charismatic actor Anibal Gómez, and the comedian Paula Púa (who came to replace the influencer Gakián, who was in the first season), Vigalondo builds a script prepared according to each guest, always seasoned with references to pop culture.

After his experience in Hollywood, Nacho Vigalondo has worked on ‘Into the Dark’ (HBO), ‘Just before Christ’ (Movistar) and ‘El Vecino’ (Netflix). Now his mind is focused on ‘The Twenties’. Photo: Orange TV

For example, in one chapter he received the journalist Noel Ceballos, who recently launched his book Conspiracy thinking. Although Ceballos is not a guest of the magnitude of Ariana Grande in the Show By Jimmy Fallon, the creative team is canny at plotting the episode as if it were a metafiction, with each of the guests being controlled by the Matrix. Aníbal, suddenly, pretends to host a radio program in which he makes a top of the best conspiracies in history and absurdism takes the right. There are references to Twin Peaks, the Beatles, 9-11 … Everything.

In another chapter, Happy twenties received the filmmaker Cristobal Serrá who, as with Ceballos, will not be a superstar like the ones that the greats have as guests shows Americans, but he is someone intelligent with whom you can entertain and learn.

That episode begins with a performance by Vigalondo as Luis XIV, in reference to Serrá’s best-known film (The death of Louis XIV). The filmmaker himself, with his dark glasses and serious face, cannot resist the nonsense and is carried away by the tone that the program proposes.

‘The happy twenty’ began with the influencer Gakián (left) as the host, next to the jokes of Vigalondo (center) and Gómez. Photo: Orange TV

But the most curious thing is that, behind all the nonsense, the program manages to be playful and have a message. After watching the Ceballos program, the viewer can understand more about how conspiracy theories are at the service of populism; while in the episode of Serrá the audience can understand the theory behind making other types of films and what lies behind the misnamed term “slow cinema.”

Happy twenties it is an option that balances content and fun. With episodes that do not exceed one hour, they can be seen on the YouTube channel that bears his name. Enjoy your meal.