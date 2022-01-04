The truth behind Chivas’ refusal to stay with Oswaldo Alanís

The Chivas of Guadalajara had the opportunity to add one of their old acquaintances to the Clausura 2022 Tournament, but they preferred to offer greater projection to the young people who have been consolidated in the most recent tournaments, for which they had the luxury of neglecting the opportunity to add the experienced Oswaldo Alanís.

+ Chivas stove football heading to the 2022 Clausura of the MX League

The loan of the central defender with the San José Earthquakes directed by Matías Almeyda concluded at the end of the previous campaign, for which he reported with him Sacred Flock to know what his future would be and although it did not look unreasonable for him to stay in the campus he directs Marcelo Michel Leaño, the board decided find him a place in another squad.

The problem for Alanís is that over the days there have not been many interested in their services, as everything indicates that most of the clubs are complete for the start of the new campaign on January 6 and the options have been closed for the defender champion with Guadalajara in 2017 under the command of “Pelado”, who took him to MLS, but did not make the purchase option valid.

In the SanCadilla column of the Reforma Group it was announced that the leadership led byr Ricardo Peláez as Sports President, prefer that players like Luis Olivas and Gilberto Sepúlveda are consolidated to be the basis of a promising future in the Guadalajara set that continues with many problems in search of adding hires.

“It is nothing more and nothing less than Oswaldo Alanís, and it is that time and legsThey do not forgive for the “Mexican Hummels” that begins to run out of team options within days of starting the competitions in our Aztec soccer. As if that were not enough, in the own Sacred Flock flatly told him “not right now, young man, thank you” and it is that the reason in the red and white dome is not to stop the process of Luis Olivas and Gilberto Sepúlveda, they already have an old sea dog like Hiram Mier, and in the bank the option is Antonio Briseño, so as they say in my town: “more help is he who does not hinder”, published the mysterious character.