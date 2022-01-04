The Tourist viewers accuse the series of “plagiarizing” Steven Spielberg’s TV movie Duel

Viewers of The Tourist They have expressed their joy at seeing Jamie Dornan back on their television screens.

Northern Irish actor Dornan has returned in the BBC’s prime-time mystery drama, which follows a man left with amnesia after being rammed into the Australian outback.

The first episode aired on Saturday (January 1), and all six are available on iPlayer. The series marks Dornan’s first BBC program since Death and Nightingales, aired on BBC Two in 2018.

He previously appeared in the BBC drama The Fall with Gillian Anderson from 2013 to 2016.

However, after the issuance of The Tourist, many could not avoid making comparisons with Duel by Steven Spielberg, written by Richard Matheson.

In the opening scene of The Tourist, Dornan’s character is chased by a huge truck for no apparent reason, which is the exact plot of Spielberg’s 1971 TV movie starring Dennis Weaver.

While some called the opening scene a tribute, others complained that it was too much of a “scam”.

“Why is the opening of The Tourist It’s a 70s movie scam Duel? ”Asked one viewer, and another added:“ Well, 10 minutes of watching The Tourist on #BBCOne and it’s a total heist from the Steven Spielberg movieDuel with Dennis Weaver! ”

The Tourist is “a bit cheeky” and perfect for the new year (BBC)

Another viewer stated: “I quite liked the first episode of The Tourist, although it is clear that the opening sequence is very inspired by Duel… “, and another wrote:” I hope there is something more in The Tourist that the plot of Duel”.

Others took the opportunity to praise Duel, which was Spielberg’s debut, and urge anyone who has not seen it to look for it.

The Independent gave five stars to The Tourist, particularly praising Dornan’s performance.

The second episode airs on Sunday (January 2) at 9:00 pm on BBC One. The full series is available on BBC iPlayer.