The ‘swan song’ of classic BlackBerry phones: which devices stop working this January 4?

The cessation of services for the devices in question was announced by the company in September 2020.

The decline of mobile phones from BlackBerry, the Canadian company that just a decade ago ruled the industry with its physical keyboards and even became a status symbol, took a new step forward on Tuesday.

As the company itself recalled on its website, as of this January 4, services for devices with operating systems are no longer available. BlackBerry 7.1 or its previous versions, software BlackBerry 10 and operating systems BlackBerry PlayBook 2.1 or earlier.

In this way, the measure affects any classic BlackBerry phone or tablet that runs its operating systems and not those of Android.

“Since that date, devices that run these services and software through carriers or Wi-Fi connections will stop working reliably, including data, calls, text messages and emergency calls, “reads the company’s statement.

The cessation of services for the devices in question was announced by BlackBerry in September 2020 following a change in orientation from the company, which is now positioning itself as a company that offers “intelligent security software”.

“We have decided to extend our services until then as an expression of appreciation to our loyal partners and customers,” the company wrote in 2020.