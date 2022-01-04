The superhero movies that will arrive in 2022

Every year we hear that phrase that superhero movies have their days counting and every year we again have a dozen premieres based on the stories of the heroes and villains we met in the comics.

And here we are again, on the eve of a new year and 10 movies inspired by cartoon characters that will hit the bill in 2022, where there will finally be a strong presence of titles of DC Films, with the Bat Man at the head, in front of the always dominant Marvel studios, which will start the year with “Doctor Strange” and his long-awaited adventure in the MCU’s Multiverse.

Get to know the 10 superhero film premieres that will arrive in the new year, with the dates that are already confirmed for their debut on this side of the world.

“The Batman” (March 3)

From now on, the most anticipated movie of 2022. Another long-delayed premiere is the return of Bat Man to theaters, with Robert Pattinson under the hood and Matt reeves (War for the Planet of the Apes, Let me in) in the director’s chair. The story will take us to the second year of the crime fighting of the vigilante in Gotham City, who is still in training, impulsive and inexperienced, but unstoppable in his defense of the corrupt city, which will be shaken with the appearance of an enigmatic masked killer. The cast includes Zoë Kravitz as “Selina Kyle”, Paul Dano as “Riddler”, Colin Farrell as “Oswald Cobblepot”, Andy Serkis as “Alfred Pennyworth” and Jeffrey Wright as Lieutenant “James Gordon”.

“Morbius” (April 1)

Hero or villain? The starring movie Jared Leto like the doctor “Michael Morbius” again postponed its premiere on the big screen, delaying even more the presentation of the Living Vampire in a new film installment of “Sony’s Spider-Man Universe” (Sony’s Spider-Man Universe) that is directed by Daniel Espinosa. Will he be able to win over audiences after the good commercial performance of Sony’s “Venom” movies?

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” (May 5)

The long-awaited sequel that will mark the return of the director Sam raimi to the superhero genre after his acclaimed trilogy of “Spider-Man”, being an adventure focused on the concept of the Multiverse that will add to “Wanda / Scarlet Witch” (Elizabeth olsen) after the events of “WandaVision”, being key in the second film installment starring the “Stephen Strange” to Benedict Cumberbatch. Chiwetel Ejiofor (“Mordo”), Rachel McAdams (“Christine Palmer”) Y Benedict Wong (“Wong”) will return in this story, which will have the film debut of Xochitl Gomez as “America Chavez”, an interdimensional, bisexual, and Latino heroine in the comics.

“DC League of Super-Pets” (May 19)

The animated film will present a threat that will force “Krypto” to work alongside a group of rescued pets with powers to save the day in Metropolis. The superdog, who will have the voice of Dwayne Johnson, must lead this team of animals when his beloved owner and best friend, “Superman” (John Krasinski), is defeated and kidnapped along with the “Justice League”. The problem is that “Krypto” does not get along with other animals and it will not be easy for him to lead these pets who are just discovering their powers, including the turtle “Merton” (Natasha Lyonne), the minipig “PB” (Vanessa Bayer), the squirrel “Chip” (Diego Luna) and the hound “Ace” (Kevin Hart).

“Thor: Love and Thunder” (July)

Marvel’s fourth God of Thunder movie will feature again Taika waititi (Thor: Ragnarok) in the director’s chair, where we will witness the return of Natalie Portman as “Jane Foster” and lifting the Mjolnir to transform into the Goddess of Thunder. To her they add Tessa thompson coming back like “Valkyrie“, queen of” Asgard “; Christian Bale as the villain “Gorr the God Butcher”, in addition to some “Guardians of the Galaxy” and the appearance of Russell crowe like “Zeus” himself, according to their own statements.

“Black Adam” (July)

Dwayne johnson has been promising for years that will change the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe with his version of “Teth-Adam”, the ruler of Kahndaq, we really hope the promise is fulfilled. The antihero will add to his story to the “Justice Society of America”, the JSA, which will be composed of Pierce brosnan What “Doctor Fate” (Doctor Fate), Aldis Hodge as “Hawkman”, Noah Centineo as “Atom Smasher” and Quintessa Swindell as “Cyclone”.

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – Part One (October)

The sequel to the groundbreaking animated film “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” surprised everyone by announcing that “Miles Morales” will return with two films! The first part will arrive in 2022. Now we will see “Miles” entering to explore the different corners of the Multiverse, where each world has its own rules based on the predominant animation style. That is where you are, and not in the best of terms, with “Miguel O’Hara”, the “Spider-Man 2099”, who will once again have the voice of Oscar Isaac in this new chapter.

“The Flash” (November)

Another postponed film that at some point we thought would never see the light of day. Now, the Scarlet Sprinter will finally have its first cinematographic installment from the hand of the Argentine director Andy Muschietti (Item), where the doors to the DC multiverse will be opened after the actions of “Barry Allen” (Ezra Miller). The film will be based on the comic “Flashpoint”, with the scarlet sprinter traveling in time to avoid the murder of his mother, causing the creation of another universe where he is “Batman” by Michael Keaton. Ben affleck will return as “Bruce Wayne / Batman” in this story, where we will meet the “Supergirl” by Sasha Calle.

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (November)

One of the big questions of this sequel is how the hell can they continue the story without their beloved protagonist, Chadwick boseman. Director Ryan coogler leads the mission that will give more prominence to “Shuri” (Letitia Wright), With “Okoye” (Danai Gurira) Y “Nakia” (Lupita Nyong’o), exploring the rich universe of Wakanda in the absence of its king. It will be here where it will debut Dominique Thorne as “Riri Williams”Brilliant inventor who creates the most advanced armor since “Iron Man”, ahead of her “Ironheart” series.

“Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom” (December)

The year will close with another long-awaited sequel to a behemoth that managed to raise $ 1.13 billion worldwide. Again with James wan (The Conjuring) in the director’s chair and with Jason Momoa back as “Arthur Curry“, anticipates the exploration of the Lost Kingdom, one of the Seven Kingdoms of Atlantis, which was separated from the rest. Today it is unknown where it is located. Amber Heard and Patrick Wilson They will also return as “Mera” and “Orm”, respectively.