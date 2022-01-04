The strange HBO MAX movie that will leave you paranoid and without trusting anyone

In the wide range of options offered by the HBO Max hides a successful 2006 production whose plot portrays situations not only of conflict, but also of suspense and intrigue that awarded it the ‘Oscar for best film’ due to its excellent story.

Perhaps one of the most striking aspects of this film is the shocking plot that presents twists of mystery where at the end fiction invades reality, since on more than one occasion, the position of the characters is transmitted to the viewer who ends without trusting what is happening around you.

Related news

The HBO MAX movie that will leave you paranoid

The strange film in question is The departed (The Departed), a story starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon, Jack Nicholson and Mark Wahlberg, a prominent cast of celebrities who worked on the shots under the direction of filmmaker Martin Scorsese.

The film presents the situation of a man who from a young age was involved with organized crime in charge of a powerful mobster, who trains him to infiltrate the Massachusetts police team where the young man will practice in the Special Investigations Unit.

However, in the same state there is another subject who performs a similar act but on the part of the opposite side, since upon graduating from the police academy he agrees to infiltrate the ties of the mafia.

“Two men on opposite sides are covered up by the Massachusetts State Police and the Irish Mafia; but violence and bloodbath break out when this fact is known and the information comes out. This is when the search starts “ Official synopsis

Main cast of ‘The Departed’: