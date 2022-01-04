The space you don’t occupy

ANDn the movie Compartment number 6, a Finnish woman rides a train in Moscow heading north and is forced to share a carriage with a surly and violent miner. As soon as they enter the wagon, the table between her seat and his is invaded by bottles, orange peels, cigarette butts and sausages that the miner devours, while he does not stop looking at her with provocative impudence. There is not a loophole for her things, nothing. The movie progresses like the train that takes them to St. Petersburg and beyond. There are snowstorms, passengers getting on and off, unlikely encounters. It is an interesting film, sometimes even poetic, with exceptional interpretations, which does not pose easy dilemmas… And yet I could not appreciate it because I spent the entire projection obsessed with the detail of the table invaded with garbage from him.

I would put myself in the place of the Finnish woman and it made me want to yell at her: “Run away, don’t be silly!”



There is in the film the question of how two completely opposite beings can somehow converge. But I, no matter how hard I tried, could not get rid of that image, as if all the things that deeply disturb me in the world were concentrated in it. Every time someone – a man in 95 percent of the cases, this is so – has occupied all the space that in theory we should have shared on the train, on airplanes, in hotel rooms, in restaurants, in waiting rooms… All the times I haven’t said anything about those invasions. All the times I’ve pretended nothing was wrong. That it was all good. I would put myself in the place of the Finnish woman and it made me want to yell at her: “Run away, don’t be silly!” Unfortunately, the characters on the screen do not heed our warnings.

Another image: my daughter, as a child, every time we went to a restaurant, she began to spread out on the table an arsenal of notebooks, stickers, markers, rulers, colored pencils, toy glasses, stuffed animals. What I was doing made me nervous; I suffered when the waiters protested that there was no space for plates on the table. Now when I remember it, I understand it. I understand your eagerness to recreate a familiar environment within a hostile environment. His way of saying: this is me and this is my space, here and everywhere. His way of reclaiming land that God cost his mother and helps her claim and still has a hard time.

Jack Nicholson, in Wolf, by Mike Nichols, once bitten by a wolf, he begins to piss on the floor of a public toilet to mark his territory like some animals do. I’ve never wanted to mark territory, but that deranged image of Jack Nicholson pissing James Spader’s pants stuck with me. All the spaces that I have not occupied because of shame, fear, delicacy, what do I know, have a privileged place in my bulging mental load. Maybe I’ll have to wait for a wolf to bite me to win them back. Or to be six years old again.