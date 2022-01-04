The serious mistake with Emma Watson in the reunion of the Harry Potter actors

The original cast of the films of the Harry Potter saga have experienced an emotional reunion for ‘Return to Hogwarts‘, the special that HBO Max has prepared and that is being watched by millions of people around the world. However, many of These fans have realized the surprising and unusual mistake they made with Emma Watson when they tried to recover a childhood photograph of the actress.

At a specific moment of the broadcast, you can see on screen a little girl dressed in Minnie Mouse ears which according to them is the actress who gives life to Hermione Granger in fiction. However, quickly on social media many viewers discovered that it was not her but also actress Emma Roberts. The messages have not stopped happening on social networks since then.

“I can’t believe they put a baby picture of Emma Roberts in ‘Back to Hogwarts’ instead of Emma Watson“,” that’s literally Emma Robert, not Emma Watson “or” the editors / producers of ‘Harry Potter: Back to Hogwarts’ seriously used a photo of a young Emma Roberts instead of Emma Watson. How has this escaped everyone? “Were some of the messages that could be read on the Internet.

The response of the creators of fiction

Given the commotion that this image had caused despite the fact that it only lasts a few seconds, the creators of ‘Return to Hogwarts’ decided to take action on the matter and published a message announcing that they would correct this error that is already viral: “Well seen, Harry Potter fans! You have discovered us a photograph that was badly cataloged. There will be a new version shortly. “