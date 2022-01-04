The sale of tickets for the debut of Cruz Azul in the Clausura 2022 vs Xolos de Tijuana began

Next Saturday, January 8, at 9:00 p.m., Cruz Azul will jump to the main field of the Azteca stadium and will face the Xolos of Tijuana, in a game valid for matchday 1 of the Liga MX 2022 Clausura tournament. The celestial will make their debut in the championship at home and against an always difficult opponent.

Looking ahead to the premiere at the pageant, la Machine has only presented Christian Tabó as a signing. However, there are four other players who have already signed a contract and are ready to make their big debut for the club in 2022: Uriel Antuna, Alejandro Mayorga, Carlos Rodríguez and Erik Lira.

The hiring of two other players has yet to be closed; today the top brass are looking for a central defender and a striker. Given the high number of casualties that Cruz Azul has for the upcoming tournament, everything indicates that the first XI of the year will be full of changes and with several new players making their debut.

The Machine began selling tickets for the match against the Tijuana Xolos this Monday. In addition to the Ticketmaster website, and the authorized sales centers, tickets will also be sold at the Azteca stadium box office, at times to be confirmed. Only at box office 2 by Insurgentes.

The capacity of the sports venue will be 75%, that is, around 60 thousand people. Ticket prices for the game between Cruz Azul and the border They go from $ 50 (areas 400, 500 and 600) to $ 700 (areas for club box and club seat). There is no limitation for rival fans, so everyone can attend the match.