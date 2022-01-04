The Rock will return to work with an actress whom he accused of ghosting him

Dwayne Johnson is one of the most loved people in the industry. Perhaps not holding grudges to colleagues who ignore him has to do with the success of the protagonist of Skyscraper.

Since he began to venture into the world of acting, the figure of Dwayne johnson it grew by leaps and bounds. To have small cameos in series like That 70s Show, the artist became the central figure in the projects that he has to carry out. No studio doubts the potential of a film that features The Rock in his cast, although this is not as important for some of his colleagues.

Deadline confirmed that Dwayne johnson He will return to work with an actress whom he accused of ghosting him. It’s about his castmate in Jungle cruise, Emily blunt, which will be the main face of a new film focused on one of the most important women in the world of private investigation.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, The Rock came to say that Blunt she completely ignored him when he texted her to convince her to be a part of Jungle cruise. As he recalled, he recorded a video message that took him about five takes, to be able to explain how “important” it was for him to join. “In fact, I never heard of Emily. He did not reply at all. It just ghosted me, ”said the actor.

The Rock He did not hold any grudge against his colleague, who even said that the video had seemed “sweet” and that he did not think he was going to get so “sensitive” for not answering it. Now, through its production company Seven bucks, Johnson will be in charge of the next project of Blunt. The actress will be Kate warne, the first woman to enter the Pinkerton National Detective Agency, a private security service of the United States created in 1850.

The Rock will star in the reboot from a John Carpenter classic

As you continue your work as a producer, Dwayne johnson does not neglect his acting path. In recent weeks the possibility of doing the reboot of a film of John carpenter: Big Trouble in Little China, which will have him as the protagonist of the story.

The person in charge of confirming the news was the producer Hiram Garcia. “We have a really fun idea of ​​what we’d like to do with it, especially since our goal was never to redo Big Trouble in Little China, but simply continue it. Similar to what we did with Jumanji, we continue the story and make sure the original stands on its own, as it means a lot to us and fans around the world, “he said.