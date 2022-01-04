The Quadrantids: how to see the first meteor shower of 2022 from Mexico

111 joined photos showing the Quadrantid meteor shower, produced by asteroid 2003 EH1. (Photo: EFE / Pedro Puente Hoyos / File)



The first astronomical show of 2022 is run by the Quadrantids, one of the star showers most intense of the year, along with the Perseids of August -also known as Tears of San Lorenzo- and the Geminids of December.

The National Institute of Astrophysics, Optics and Electronics (INAOE) of Mexico indicated that the Quadrantids will reach their peak of maximum activity on the night of this Monday, January 3, and in the early hours of Tuesday 4. They will leave approximately 120 meteors per hour, a rate that is well above average.

Until 2003 the origin of this astronomical event was unknown. But then, in December of that year, Peter Jenniskens of NASA’s AMES Research Center found evidence that the meteor shower was emanating from the asteroid 2003 EH1. It is believed that in the past this celestial body was Comet C / 1490 Y1, which was discovered by Chinese, Japanese and Korean astronomers about 500 years ago and of which today only the debris that make up the asteroid would remain.

As 2003 EH1 travels through space, it leaves behind traces of dust and debris. When the Earth passes through the region of the cosmos in which the fragments are suspended, they impact against our atmosphere and become Shooting Stars, which we know as Quadrantids.

“Like the planets, comets and asteroids They revolve around the Sun. And on their way they leave remnants of their nucleus. When the Earth crosses the orbit of one of these objects, its remains interact with our atmosphere producing the phenomenon known as a meteor shower ”, explained the INAOE.

Quadrantids radiate from the constellation of the Boyero or Bootes, but they receive the name of the disappeared constellation of Quadrans Muralis, that occupied part of the present Boyero. Here are the keys so that you do not miss the function of these fleets, which is also the most outstanding astronomical event of the month of January.

Step 1: date and time

Through a statement, the INAOE reported that the Quadrantids can be seen until next January 12. However, its maximum peak of activity will occur on the night of this Monday, January 3 and at dawn on the 4th, with an approximate rate of 120 meteors per hour.

“The best time to contemplate them will be from dawn on the 3rd and after the radiant rises in the early hours of January 4, towards the northeast part of the celestial sphere,” said the institute.

Step 2: the place

The conditions to see the Quadrantids will be very favorable, since they will coincide with the Moon in new phase. This means that the brightness of the satellite will not interfere with the observation and it will be easier to capture the passage of the fleeting ones through the night sky.

As a recommendation, astronomers recall the importance of looking for dark skies away from the light pollution of large cities. Due to the weather conditions, it is also advisable to keep the event warm, with several layers of clothing, blankets and hot drinks. In addition, it is necessary to adapt the eyes to the dark, a process that can take up to half an hour.

Step 3: where to look

The radiant of the Quadrantids is the constellation of the Boyero, towards the northeast of the celestial vault. In astronomy, the point in the sky from which the fleeting seems to fall is known as radiant. If you don’t know how to locate that grouping of stars, remember that you can use apps like SkySafari, for Android, or SkyView, for IOS.

All the astronomical events of January

– January 3: maximum of the Quadrantid Meteor Shower. They will leave 120 meteors per hour.

– January 4: conjunction of the Moon and Mercury.

– January 4: conjunction of the Moon and Saturn.

– January 6th: conjunction of the Moon and Jupiter.

– January the 8th: the open cluster M41 it will be well placed for observation most of the night.

– January 9th: Crescent Moon.

– January 11: the open cluster M44 it will be well positioned for observation, in the direction of the constellation Cancer.

– January 13th: Asteroid 7 Iris It will be observable most of the night.

– January 17: Full moon.

– January 25: the open cluster CMa It will be well located for observation, in the direction of the constellation of Can Mayor.

– January 29: conjunction of the Moon and Mars.

– January 31: the open cluster M47 (NGC 2422) will be well placed for observation most of the night.

– January 31: conjunction of the Moon and Mercury.

