The POCO monster is one of the best purchases for less than 300 euros

Snapdragon 870, 120Hz display, 3 cameras, 5G … the POCO F3 has it all.

The LITTLE F3 5G is at your fingertips for less than 300 euros on AliExpress. You can take it in its version with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, some more than interesting numbers.

The Chinese device is one of the best purchases under 300 euros. Also, thanks to AliExpress Plaza you will enjoy fast and free shipping from Spain. We tell you everything you need to know about the Xiaomi mobile, it comes with a really complete data sheet.

Buy the POCO F3 5G with a discount

Qualcomm Snapdragon 870

6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory

6.67 “Full HD + 120Hz AMOLED display

3 rear cameras

4,520 mAh battery with fast charging at 33W

USB-C, NFC and 5G

The Xiaomi smartphone arrives with a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen, Full HD + resolution and 120 Hz refresh. Despite its large size, it is quite comfortable, since the panel occupies almost the entire front. Those 120 Hz translate into a fast and fluid experience.

In its guts is one of the most powerful chips made by Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 870. It will move heavy applications and games without problems, you can be calm and enjoy its speed. In this offer it comes with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

There are three cameras that the Chinese firm has added on the back of this POCO F3: first, a 48 megapixel main sensor, they are accompanied by a wide angle 8 megapixels and a macro sensor 5 megapixels. The Chinese terminal also incorporates a 20 megapixel front camera.

The Asian mobile also comes with a 4,520 mAh battery and a 33W fast charge. You will never leave the house without power, it will take a few minutes to recover a few hours of use. The Chinese smartphone It also has NFC and 5G technology, it does not lack anything in the connectivity section.

There is not much more to add, the Xiaomi mobile comes with a good design, a 120 Hz screen, one of the most powerful processors on the market and all the features you may need. You do not have to pay 800 euros to receive a powerful and complete smartphone at home. In addition, with AliExpress Plaza you will enjoy fast and free shipping.

