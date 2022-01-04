The OnePlus 10 Pro is official, with Hasselblad triple camera and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor

One of the most anticipated mobiles of the year 2022 is here: the OnePlus 10 Pro is official.

The OnePlus 10 Pro it’s official … more or less. The Chinese company today announced the arrival of its new flagship for this year 2022, which for the first time will be launched in China first, before making the leap to the global market.

The new OnePlus is destined to compete with the most advanced smartphones of 2022, such as the recent Xiaomi 12 Pro, and although the brand has not shared, for now, the specifications of the device, we know that we will not have to wait too long until we can know everything about him.

OnePlus 10 Pro in green color

The back of the OnePlus 10 Pro in green, with its large camera module and the Hasselblad seal.

The OnePlus 10 Pro will launch in China on January 11

As confirmed by the signature itself, The OnePlus 11 Pro will launch next week, beginning its commercialization in China on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 2 PM Hong Kong time, and 7 AM Spanish time.

We talk about the chinese version. The model aimed at the global market will take a while to arrive, and at the moment the brand has not commented on it.

OnePlus 10 Pro black

In addition to the green color, the OnePlus 10 Pro will also be available in a black finish.

In addition to confirming its launch date, OnePlus has unveiled the final design of your new star mobile. Its appearance matches what we could see leaked in renders several months ago, standing out for incorporating a large square camera module on the back, with a metallic finish that blends into the chassis of the device.

The camera system consists of three sensors and an LED flash. At the moment, the details of the photographic section of the device are not clear, but it can be assured that, for the second consecutive year, bear the Hasselblad seal.

Triple camera of the OnePlus 10 Pro

The triple rear camera of the OnePlus 10 Pro, with the Hasselblad seal as a flag.

Its rear part, probably made of glass, has a matte finish and will be available in, at least, two different colors: black and green.

On the front, we will find a curved screen with a hole in the top. The rest of the features on the phone have not yet been confirmed, but thanks to the promotional video shared by the brand, we know that will equip a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.

