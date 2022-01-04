The Ninth Door (1999) – Martin Cid Magazine

The Ninth Gate is a film directed by Roman polanski starring Johnny depp Y Emmanuelle seigner.

Although it is not the best of Polanski (obviously) it is enjoyed and is one of the best adaptations of a novel by Perez Reverte.

And yes, they smoked (in bars too).

Argument

A lost book on Satanism that seems to hide a mystery in its illustrations. A somewhat peculiar investigator has to recover the lost original copies of the book to discover its secret.

The movie. Review

As a thriller it is magnificent, but it is a minor work by Polanski that, although it has not repeated the success of The seed of the devil, Yes that has left us in recent times good thrillers with a classic flavor and, above all, very European (he had no choice).

The first thing is that we have Johnny Depp in his best moments, when he was a total star who, from time to time, did a little what he wanted and wanted to do (from time to time) good movies and with interesting people. Yes, it was before Jack sparrow and its Pirates of the Caribbean. Here the boy profile to this Humphrey bogart of the books la mar de bien, giving life to Reverte’s excellent book and covering it with all the Hollwood 1930s touch that suits the film so well.

Critics have not treated La Novena Puerta too well, but the public remembers it with a certain affection (true). It is not a work that remains in the retina for its scenes, it does not offer us a frenetic rhythm or excite us at any time … it sometimes unfolds in the role of the anodyne, it reminds us (also sometimes) of El Corazón del Ángel.

It is not as perverse as it could be, it is not the time of The Vampire Dance.

We have good old Emmanuelle Seigner (pretty, pretty, Polanski’s partner in real life, who will already work with him in Ice moons). He does it well, but he doesn’t surprise us in his role (no spoilers, sorry).

It has baroque touches in the artistic conception, but it does not finish curdling as a whole.

To highlight the soundtrack composed by Wojciech kilar.

Johnny Depp saves her, he’s entertaining but …

Our opinion

Unambitious but entertaining, it doesn’t want to go from just another thriller.

It could have been a whole “movie”, but no.

Soundtrack of La Novena Puerta

Excellent, I already told you.

Trailer

(What about the Spoiler from before, with this girl so characterized already … does not give much space to surprise, does not it?)

Technical Data Sheet and Review