The new Apple Watch ad goes from words to deeds

It is not the first time that Apple wants to show us the value of its smartwatch in emergency situations, we have already seen videos with real witnesses of accidents that have been able to save their lives thanks to having an Apple Watch in keynotes and apart we have counted some more cases. But we had never seen it in a TV commercial, and never so directly.

With the water literally on my neck

The ad that you can see on these lines is the new advertisement that has been released almost with the new year 2022, and in it they appear actual calls to 911 emergencies from United States. The victims explain how the sea current has taken them to the high seas, or how they have had accidents with a car or on a farm.

“Jason, Jim and Amanda were rescued in minutes with the help of their Apple Watch“Reads the ad. We only see videos of landscapes recorded from drones, but the situations that explain each of these three victims are not pleasant at all. The quick response of the medical services was partly thanks to a quick reaction from those affected with their Apple Watch, which is what the ad highlights.

It may not be the most comfortable ad to see at Christmas time, but it is a very direct way of making it clear (with the permission that its victims must have given) that the Apple Watch is capable of saving lives in situations where every second counts. . Remember: to be able to make calls from the watch You have to have the iPhone nearby or have an Apple Watch model with eSIM. We already have some cases where that eSIM has paid off in the best way.