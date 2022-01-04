The most expensive Netflix movie is a murder story starring Christian Bale

There is a new Netflix movie that we are all going to want to see, and it turns out that he has broken a record of European Film Market, the event in which the films are sold to the distributors.

This year, the American platform has paid nothing more and nothing less than $ 55 million to get hold of The Pale Blue Eye, a horror thriller starring Christian bale that will undoubtedly become one of the most viewed as soon as it is released.

The new Netflix movie will count the story of a series of murders occurred at the West Point Military Academy, United States, in 1830. Christian Bale, a veteran detective, will try to solve the mysterious cases and will have the help of a young cadet who will eventually end up being the famous writer Edgar Allan Poe.

And when can we see The Pale Blue Eye? It looks like we’ll have to wait until the end of 2022 at the very least, because netfli moviex won’t start shooting until this fall. Yes, the platform has pre-purchased the tape of which there is still no image.

But 55 million in this production seems more logical knowing who is behind it. To begin with, the story is based on the book by Louis Bayard called The crimes of the Academy, one of the best mystery novels winner of the Edgar Prize.

Also, the next Netflix movie will be directed by Scott Cooper, with whom Christian bale already worked on Hostile Y The law of the strongest, and both will produce the tape together with John Lesher (Birdman) and Tyler Thompson (The Chicago 7 trial).

As if the team weren’t proof enough that a great movie awaits us, it seems that Netflix was not the only interested platform, but none could exceed the figure of Reed Hastings’s company. And it is that by beating the record of the EFM they made sure that it was.

Everything is in motion so that The Pale Blue Eye start filming in a few months. We can only wait and prepare for the Netflix’s next big movie.

