The most anticipated movie premieres for this 2022

These are the most anticipated installments, without adding the previously mentioned stories of Marvel and DC superheroes and villains, for this year’s card.

It is worth mentioning that the tapes may vary in their official release dates according to the provisions of the production companies.

Agents 355

When a top-secret weapon falls into the hands of a group of mercenaries threatening the world, CIA agent Mace Brown (Jessica Chastain) will have to join forces with German agent Marie (Diane Kruger), the former MI6 member and specialist in computers Khadijah (Lupita Nyong’o), expert Colombian psychologist Graciela (Penélope Cruz) and Lin Mi Sheng (Bingbing Fan) a mysterious woman on a lethal and dizzying mission to get her back.

This delivery is scheduled for this January 22.

Scream 5

This new installment of the horror franchise “Scream” will be a story that will follow a woman who returns to her hometown to try to discover the person responsible for several murders.

Its premiere is scheduled for January 14.

Spencer

The story of a royal marital conflict will take over theaters on January 20 with the story of the marriage between Princess Diana and Prince Charles of England.

Uncharted

Based on one of the best-selling and critically acclaimed video game series of all time, the story features a young, crafty and charismatic Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) on his first adventure as a treasure hunter with his resourceful partner Victor Sullivan ( Mark Wahlberg). In an epic action adventure that spans the world, the two embark on a perilous search for the “greatest treasure ever found” as they track down the clues that could lead them to Nathan’s long-lost brother.

This installment is expected to hit local theaters on February 18.

Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets.

Faced with a severe threat, magizoologist Newt Scamander leads a brave group of wizards and witches who seek to stop the evil Gellert Grindelwald.

The tentative release date is April 8.

Legally blonde 3

Little is known about the delivery, since the only advance given by its protagonist Reese Whiterspoon is that we will see Elle Woods as a successful lawyer and mother. It is scheduled for May 26.

Lightyear

Following the line of deliveries of “Toy Story”, this time Pixar will show us the story of the subject in whom they inspired the Buzz Lightyear toy.

It is scheduled for June 17.

Minions: a villain is born

In the ’70s, Gru grew up a huge fan of “The Wild Six”, a super group of villains. To show them that he can be evil, Gru devises a plan in hopes of being part of the gang. Luckily, he has the help of his loyal fans, the Minions.

This delivery will arrive this June 30.

Mission Impossible 7

Little is known about the installment starring Tom Cruise in the company of Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff and other well-known celebrities. Delivery is scheduled for September 30.

This film has not yet released its official poster.

Avatar 2

Jake Sully and Neytiri have started a family and are doing their best to stay together. However, they must leave their home and explore the regions of Pandora when an ancient threat reappears.

Delivery is expected to arrive on December 16.