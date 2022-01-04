The most anticipated films of 2022: From Marvel to Batman | Famous
After a long period of uncertainty, the film industry is slowly recovering, thanks to blockbusters such as ‘No Time To Die’ and ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’.
In 2022 the outlook looks hopeful for Hollywood, since the main production houses will bet everything with their best films, which we will show you below.
‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’
The third installment of the ‘Fantastic Beast’ saga is not only awaited by fans who want to see the possible battle between Dumbledore and Grindelwald, but also by those who are curious about the performance of Mads mikkelsen, actor who replaced Johnny depp in the role of the dark magician.
Judging from the trailer, the Scamander brothers and a group of makeshift heroes will team up to stop Grindelwald’s evil.
The fifth movie of ‘Scream’, which will be a kind of reboot for the franchise, will bring back many of the original characters.
David arquette, Neve campbell Y Courtney cox They reprise their roles as Dewey, Sidney, and Gale, respectively. Who will join the new cast are: Jack Quaid, Melissa barrera Y Jenna ortega; together they will try to survive the plans of the famous assassin.
The Batman project began as a film written, directed, and starred by Ben affleck, but after various circumstances related to the performance of ‘Justice League’, everything changed.
Robert Patinson is the new Batman in this movie, which is directed by Matt reeves, who wishes to give his work an even darker approach than that of the ‘The Dark Knight’ trilogy
The rest of the cast is made up of Paul Dano like Riddler, Zoe kravitz as Catwoman, Jeffrey wright as Jim Gordon, Andy Serkins will be the new Alfred and Colin farrell will play Penguin.
‘Doctor Strange in the multiverse of Madness’
Benedict Cumberbatch returns to Marvel for the sequel to Doctor Strange, where the Supreme Sorcerer must once again face a threat that endangers reality as we know it.
This time they will have help, as Scarlet Witch and Marvel’s new heroine, América Chávez, will be there to lend them their powers.
The multiverse is a new concept for Marvel movies, so any character could appear, and even allies could become enemies.
Chris Hemsworth He returns to action for a fourth installment of the God of Thunder, but this time he will be joined by Valkyrie and Jane Foster.
The latter will prove that she is worthy of the power of Thor and will be able to fight side by side with the Avenger, against a being that threatens the life of the son of Odin. Christian bale will be integrated into the MCU in this film, as the villain Gorr, the slayer of gods.
One of Shazam’s greatest enemies will have his own movie in 2022, from the hand of Dwayne johnson, who will give life to the antihero.
After years of rumors and delays, “The Rock” will finally officially join the ranks of the DCEU. Other characters in the franchise are confirmed, such as Hawkman, Atom Smasher, and Doctor Fate.
‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: Part 1’
For many fans, ‘Spider-Man into the Spider-Verse’ is one of the best arachnid movies, so its sequel is highly anticipated.
Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy will return to face a new threat, now from a mysterious spidey (played by Oscar Isaac) who seems to know more than he meets the eye.
There are a lot of rumors surrounding this movie, even some suggesting that it could be the DC Extended Universe reboot. What is already confirmed is that Ezra Miller He will return as the scarlet speedster, in a story inspired by the ‘Flashpoint’ comic.
Ben affleck will be back as Batman, just like Michael keaton. This film will also be the debut of Sasha street like Supergirl.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’
One of the bittersweet Marvel Studios releases is the ‘Black Panther’ sequel. After the passing of Chadwick boseman In 2020, Wakanda must look for a new king and, above all, a new hero to defend them from the dangers that lurk in the shadows.
This film will be the debut of Dominique thorne as Riri Williams, a character who will follow Tony Stark’s legacy in the Disney + series Ironheart.
In his time, ‘Avatar’ by James cameron was the most successful film at the box office, thanks to its impressive display of visual effects. Twelve years later, Jake and Neytiri return to fight alongside the Na’vi and prevent a new invasion of the GDR.