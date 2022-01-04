The iPhone 14 will leave Android phones in evidence

Much of the Android mobiles They have been using holes in the screen for a couple of years to house their front cameras. While Android manufacturers try to minimize screen bumps, Manzana continue with his notch. With the iPhone 13 Apple has improved the size of its notch making it smaller, although it is still considerably larger than the rest of the options. Today we know that the iPhone 14 You could kill this design and hit the table hard.

The iPhone has notch by necessity, not by taste

Many Android users criticize the notch design that apple It has been using it on iPhones for years. What many do not stop to think is that this notch is not there for pleasure, it is necessary to house the components of the Face ID.

The system of apple facial recognition It is the best on the market by far and it is, beyond the software, due to the brute force of the hardware. Apple includes several sensors and cameras that, together, allow you to have this Face ID.

The Android mobiles They also have facial recognition, although it works by software and is not nearly as accurate as Apple’s. East notch is necessary on iPhones, at least up to the iPhone 13 model.

The iPhone 14 will give Android a slap on the wrist

IPhone users have been asking Apple for years reduce the size necessary to implement the Face ID on the iPhone. This would entail a considerable reduction of the notch or its possible disappearance. 2022 is going to be an interesting year for Apple, as it could have a new design.

A report based on news, leaks and rumors leaves us with the superior image of a possible iPhone 14. This year Apple could considerably reduce the size of Face ID and be able to bring together all its components in one little pill similar to the holes on the screen.

The render is quite interesting and offers a new design for iPhones that many users have been asking for years. Why will it give Android a slap on the wrist? Apple will get to have the better facial recognition system with a front-screen percentage very similar to other smartphones.

At the moment all this information is a mixture of rumors and leaks, so you should pick it up with tweezers. We will have to wait to have more real leaks to confirm or deny the possible lack of notch in the iPhone 14.

Via