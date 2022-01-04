The IMSS clinic of the Los Héroes subdivision finally opens its doors

The head of the IMSS Yucatán, Dr. Miriam Victoria Sánchez Castro, pointed out that the opening of this unit, which is projected to provide care on average to 86 thousand beneficiariesIt is a very important step for Social Security in the state, since it will also benefit users who previously consulted in FMU No. 50, from Conkal; No. 14, from Kanasín and No. 59, from Pacabtún, better known as “La del Fraccionamiento del Parque”.

Mrs. Lizbeth del Socorro Muñoz Carballo, a controlled diabetes patient and neighbor of “The heroes“, it was the first beneficiary to consult with the UMF, who was very happy at the opening: “The Mexican Institute of Social Security is growing a lot and that benefits all the beneficiaries. I understand that it will have several servicesThis was a good project, “he said.

By opening, it has three Family Medicine offices and an operating Specialist Nursing office, the other offices will gradually be incorporated.

The FMU No. 61, “Los Héroes de la Salud ”, named in honor of all the personnel who were or who continue to lead the care of patients with COVID-19, has the Family Medicine and Nutrition Outpatient Consultation programs; PrevenIMSS, NutrIMSS and DiabetIMSS; Social Work, UNIFILA, Family Planning, Epidemiological Surveillance, as well as a referral and rehabilitation system.

I know foresees grant 772 Family Medicine consultations and 252 preventive care per day; with a 198 squad workers, eamong 45 medical personnel and 37 of nursing.

With the Specialist Nursing offices,timely detections of diabetes, hypertension, cancer cervico-uterine, mammary, HIV, in addition to identifying high cholesterol, hepatitis or sIphilis.

Too they work in the Unit Specialist in Nutrition, epidemiology, Social Work, medical assistants, and for the first time in a UMF there will be a Rehabilitation area.